TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ada, the leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX), today announced it has been named a "Leader" in two of G2's Grid® reports categories for Spring 2021. The company is also included in two brand new reports—the G2 Spring 2021Grid® Report for Conversational Marketing and G2 Spring 2021 Grid® Report for Conversational Customer Engagement. G2 scores products and sellers based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
Ada was recognized as a leader in the G2 Spring 2021 Grid® Report for Customer Self-Service for "Ease of Use," "Quality of Support" and "Ease of Setup." In the G2 Spring 2021 Grid Report for Chatbots Software, Ada's highest rated features were "live chat," "customization," and "control." One reviewer referred to the product as "game changing, innovative, and future proof."
Ada's inclusion in two new categories comes at a pivotal time in the company's growth as it extends into new market areas. Ada is a no code platform that puts the benefits of AI into the hands of non-technical teams. As organizations continue to realize that departmental silos and fragmented customer data are hurting customer relationships, they are looking to extend automation across the entire customer journey. Ada's no-code conversational AI chatbot powers an automation-first customer experience, offering businesses one platform to deliver a unified customer experience from start to finish.
"We're always appreciative of G2 ratings because this recognition comes from our customers, and our goal is to provide -- and help our customers provide -- exceptional service and seamless experiences," said Mike Murchison, CEO and Co-Founder of Ada. "Companies that provide personalized experiences, who provide automated self-service, are the ones building meaningful relationships with customers. We're proud of our historical leadership in chatbots and customer self service, and our inclusion in two new categories for the company speaks to the depth of our capabilities and our reputation."
How has Ada performed on G2's Grid Reports in the past?
Spring 2021:
- Chabot - Leader
- Customer Self-Service - Leader
Winter 2021:
- Chabot - Leader
- Customer Self-Service - High Performer
Fall 2020
- Chabot - High Performer
- Customer Self-Service - High Performer
Summer 2020
- Chabot - Leader
- Customer Self-Service - High Performer
Spring 2020
- Chabot - Leader
- Customer Self-Service - High Performer
Winter 2020
- Chabot - Leader
- Customer Self-Service - High Performer
To learn more about Ada and read about customer experiences using the platform, please visit the company's rating page on the G2 website.
About Ada
Ada is the market leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX). As the only chatbot platform purpose-built to support an automation-first customer experience strategy, Ada's AI-powered platform is designed to deliver the scale and impact that transforms customer support from a cost center to profit center. Headquartered in Toronto, Ada enables hundreds of customers around the world to meet the needs of today's customers with thoughtful personalized interactions proven to enhance long-term value and boost the bottom line. Learn more at ada.support.
