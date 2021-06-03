TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ada, the leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX), today announced ACX-PO, its first annual global conference to be held virtually on June 17, 2021. ACX is an emerging category and strategy for Customer Experience (CX) leaders. This event will gather over 500 attendees to better understand the automation-first approach to CX, hear directly from brands like Square, Mailchimp, Freshly, and Litebit that have launched an ACX strategy, as well as practical tips to make CX a critical extension of your brand.
ACX-PO will also host entrepreneur, fashion industry pioneer, branding guru and Shark on the 4-time Emmy Award winning Shark Tank, Daymond John, as a featured speaker. Also speaking will be Ally Love, Founder & CEO of Love Squad, Peloton Instructor, and Host of Brooklyn Nets. Guest speaker, Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst, Kate Leggett, a leading expert on customer relationship management and customer service strategies, will also be presenting.
"Today's customers want more interactions and deeper connections with the brands they love, on their own terms," says Mike Murchison, CEO and cofounder of Ada. "ACX-PO is the world's first global conference devoted to exploring the emerging category of ACX. We'll explore how brands can use automation to engage with stakeholders in a more meaningful way, and how to have more interactions as you grow. We will also learn from the best about how to deliver real business value and how ACX is helping create new career opportunities in a digital-first world."
The agenda features three tracks and over 25 sessions where attendees will learn how automation can help deliver better brand interactions, how to foster trust in a digital world, best practices for launching ACX, and new career opportunities with ACX. To register, visit this link.
As the market leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX), Ada is the only conversational AI platform purpose-built to support a scalable, automation-first customer experience strategy.
By uncovering new opportunities for revenue, Ada's automation is designed to transform reactive CX models to proactive, personalized profit generators. A global company, Ada's automation and AI enables clients around the world, like Zoom, Facebook, and Square to increase valuable interactions across the entire customer journey and empower CX professionals to succeed.
