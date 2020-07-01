HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, recently polled more than 2,000 visitors to their website to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their love lives.
While singles and couples pleasure in place differently during the lockdown, both groups are experimenting with different facets of intimacy.
Based on the survey results, the couples polled are:
- Trying new positions for the first time.
- Having more sex in different parts of the house.
- Introducing shared toys into their relationships.
Not only are couples looking for new ways to be intimate, but 43% of the couples polled have never used a shared toy and are very interested in trying one together for the first time. Even more couples (49%) are introducing new positions into their sex life since sheltering in place started.
"Couples can strongly benefit from trying new things and exploring different options to improve intimacy. New places and new toys are healthy and highly recommended," said Dr.Jenni Skyler, Adam & Eve's resident sex therapist.
Over 52% of the singles polled reported that it is important to have a variety of sex toys available during these uncertain times. While 60% of the singles reported that their self-pleasuring has increased considerably since sheltering in place began, 38% said they will wait at least a month to go on an in-person date once social distancing ends.
One surprising result of the poll was that 19% of singles reported they were visiting adameve.com for their first sex toy.
Dr. Jenni adds, "There's no better time to try something new. This is a great opportunity to increase your self-pleasure practice and get in close touch with how arousal and desire work in your body. Self-pleasure followed by an orgasm releases dopamine to reduce the stress hormone-cortisol. The right toy will give you the right results. Find a toy that turns you on and feels like a good fit."
This web-based survey was conducted by adameve.com, and completed by more than 2,000 adult customers, ages 18 and up, in an effort to study sexual preferences and practices.
