HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adapt2 Solutions, a leading provider of AI-enabled multi-market power operations and trading software, today announced a new relationship with Shell Energy Solutions (Shell Energy) to create more efficient and streamlined processes utilizing Adapt2 Bid-to-Bill (Adapt2 B2B) for energy market management. The new relationship will allow Shell Energy to utilize Adapt2's cloud-native, containerized platform to streamline, access and submit data for U.S. ISO markets.
Adapt2 will provide advanced technology to facilitate Shell Energy's participation in the power markets, both front and back office, along with renewable portfolio specific functionality to help scale and grow operations in support of customer decarbonization activities. The solutions will cover both wholesale and retail business operations.
Shell will couple Adapt2 B2B with Adapt2 Trade-to-Tag (Adapt2 T2T) and Adapt2 Green, to enable full integration of their energy bidding, settlement systems, renewable portfolio management and cross ISO energy trades. This integration will provide Shell Energy with direct access to robust data and the ability to facilitate rapid transactions proven to handle the complexities of renewable assets and enhance the market experience in ERCOT, PJM, NYISO, MISO and ISONE with expansion into more U.S. markets.
"With Shell Energy's industry leadership and multi-market participation, the ability to leverage current technology in a multi-market environment is important for their day-to-day operations," said Adapt2 Solutions Executive Vice President, Jason Kram. "We are looking forward to working with the team at Shell Energy and helping them lead the accelerated growth in power markets with advanced technology for both wholesale and retail operations."
About Adapt2 Solutions:
Adapt2 Solutions (Adapt2) is the leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations software designed to help market participants streamline all of their front and back office operations. Founded in 2008, Adapt2 delivers market-based solutions on the latest and most current technologies providing customers with fast, intuitive and stable user experience and performance. With over 200 market implementations representing over 3000 market participants, Adapt2 is a leading solution provider in the energy industry. Adapt2 Solutions is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Adapt2, please visit http://www.adapt2.com
