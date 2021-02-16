SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adaptively Education has launched a new online tutoring program offering face-to-face, expert instruction from the comfort of students' homes. Adaptively's customized enrichment learning plan and highly-trained instructors keep students focused while helping them catch up, keep up, or even get ahead during these difficult times.
Built on more than 26 years of experience in the supplemental education space with Best in Class Education Center, Adaptively was conceived as a necessary evolution in online learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proprietary curriculum and some of the most sophisticated educational technology place Adaptively above other online learning centers. Adaptively was built to provide an inclusive, fun, collaborative, and accessible learning environment.
Adaptively's highly-trained instructors are passionate about education and supporting students' needs, wherever they may be on the learning curve. They identify where a student is in their journey and define a path that is set to their individual needs. Most of all, the Adaptively team is empathetic to the situation kids are facing today and driven to providing a safe space where all students have the opportunity to thrive.
Adaptively's owner and founder, Hao Lam, knows exactly what it means to deal with difficult situations during times of uncertainty. His life has been an exercise in facing and overcoming challenges and adapting.
"For more than twenty-six years, education has been my true passion and the center of my professional life, starting from one small tutoring center to locations nationwide and now with online - anytime, anywhere," said Lam. "Adaptively is a way to address these extraordinary times and challenges with innovation, without losing the personal care and attention that each and every child deserves in order to thrive."
While teachers are doing their best to adapt to hybrid in-person and distanced learning environments, students are struggling. With an effective and engaging curriculum, Adaptively is a perfect solution for parents who are under pressure to balance participation in their child's learning while working full time.
About Adaptively: Adaptively is an online math, reading, and writing enrichment learning program, focusing on students in 1st through 8th grade. Its unique combination of innovative technology, human touch, and gamification means more effective learning. Adaptively can help identify where a student is in their journey and define a path that is set to their individualized needs, make it challenging and exciting, while exploring their true potential. Most of all, it allows students to learn while having fun. For more information about Adaptively, visit our website at http://www.adaptivelyeducation.com.
