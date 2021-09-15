SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdaptX, a clinical performance management solution company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Counsell, RN, BSN, as chief commercial officer. Counsell brings more than two decades of leadership experience in healthcare and technology, including executive positions managing sales, clinical optimization, and customer success programs for companies such as FairWarning, Verge Health, and McKesson. In her new role, Counsell will be responsible for managing AdaptX's sales and account management teams, developing new business opportunities and creatively solving customers' needs.
"Lisa is an incredible leader with decades of experience managing successful clinical and sales teams across the healthcare technology industry," said Warren Ratliff, chief executive officer of AdaptX. "We are thrilled to have an executive of her caliber join AdaptX as we enable health systems nationwide to use Adaptive Clinical Management to address their most pressing challenges."
"I am excited by the opportunity at AdaptX because I am passionate about improving clinical outcomes, and I believe we have a unique opportunity to maximize the value of health systems' investments in electronic medical records," said Lisa Counsell, chief commercial officer of AdaptX. "AdaptX delivers dramatic results for customers by enabling them to rapidly assess and manage quality, equity, and efficiency opportunities, and I look forward to empowering healthcare leaders with AdaptX's solutions."
Counsell's leadership role at AdaptX builds on the tremendous success that the company has had in catalyzing transformations across customers' clinical operations. With AdaptX's Mission Control Center, for example, a health system has eliminated the use of opioids across virtually all of their outpatient surgeries. Using the same AdaptX solution, another customer has acted on its commitment to health equity by identifying and addressing disparities in acute care. In still another case, a hospital has utilized AdaptX to determine why their surgery service lines were running late and to implement improvements that dramatically improved on-time performance, capacity, and revenue. These case studies and more can be found on AdaptX's website, http://www.adaptx.com.
About AdaptX
With AdaptX's unique Adaptive Clinical Management™ solution, health systems transform clinical performance, delivering dramatically better patient care and financial results. AdaptX's AI-driven Mission Control Center empowers clinical leaders to quickly and easily leverage their real-world data to visualize performance, compare approaches, and ADAPT – across patients, teams, protocols, workflows, and facilities.
AdaptX is headquartered in Seattle and was founded in 2016. To learn more, please visit http://www.adaptx.com.
