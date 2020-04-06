SHERRODSVILLE, Ohio, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bluffs, an Addiction Campuses mental and behavioral health treatment facility is now providing Telehealth for Ohio residents with substance use disorder. At a time when many people are restricted from travel and social distancing is the new normal, Telehealth enables patients to readily access a psychologist or therapist in real-time from the privacy of their own home.
"Amid growing concerns over the Coronavirus and need for social distancing, resources like Telehealth are vital," says Addiction Campuses Director of Compliance Scott Connors. "Addiction is a disease of isolation and it's more important than ever to keep patients engaged and connected to the people and programs that help them gain and maintain long term sobriety."
Telehealth provides safe, high-quality, competent and convenient health care to Ohio patients in need of long and short-term connectivity, via computers and smart mobile devices. The appointments are confidential and a Health Savings Account (HSA) can be used to cover the cost of Telehealth copays, whether patients have health insurance or pay privately.
Telehealth can provide periodic support and supervision during and after detox, specifically for chronic withdrawal symptoms such as insomnia, anxiety, depressed mood and irritability. Services include psychiatrist visits, along with individual psychotherapy and counseling for substance use disorder.
Addiction Campuses is committed to the safety and security of our team members, patients, and their families. We are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and have implemented appropriate precautionary measures to help ensure we protect the health and welfare of all those we serve.
Treatment programs available at The Bluffs include Residential Detox and Inpatient programs.
To learn more about the launch of Telehealth or to arrange an interview, email media@addictioncampuses.com or contact Public Relations Manager Erika Lathon at (615) 594-5982.
ABOUT THE BLUFFS:
The Bluffs is the newest of Addiction Campuses' treatment facilities sitting in Eastern Ohio with breathtaking views of rolling hills. The Joint Commission accredited campus offers several different approaches to evidence-based treatment with master-level therapists in top-quality managed care. As an Addiction Campuses' facility, The Bluffs creates a unique 30-day program with a lifelong network of people devoted to helping clients heal and break free of addiction mentally, physically and spiritually.
The Bluffs is a Joint Commission Accredited facility.