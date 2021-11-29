TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the impact on women's health worldwide, significant unmet needs exist in the diagnosis and treatment of gynecologic cancers. Located in the female reproductive system, many have a reputation for being "silent," as they are often detected in later stages when treatment options are limited.
However, the recent introduction of novel medicines — targeted therapies in particular — has led to improvements in patient care and uncovered new research opportunities, creating a competitive research environment. With investment in research on the rise, investigators face challenges in patient identification, site selection and an ever-changing regulatory landscape.
Join Premier Research experts, (Moderator) Mary Gunn, PhD, COO, Women's Health and Diagnostics; Rupa Doshi, PhD, Vice President, Program Strategy, Oncology; Andrew Berchuck, MD, Medical Advisor, Gynecologic Oncology; and Irene Figari, Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs, Premier Consulting, for a live webinar on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) on the challenges and opportunities within gynecologic cancer research.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Addressing the Challenges and Opportunities in Gynecologic Cancer Research.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks