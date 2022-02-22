CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdeptID has been selected to the Top 20, the acclaimed list of finalists in The GSV Cup — the world's largest pitch competition for EdTech startups at the 13th Annual ASU+GSV Summit. Companies selected to The Top 20 represent the top pre-seed and seed stage startups in digital learning across the "Pre-K to Gray" space. AdeptID will now compete for up to $1M in cash and prizes in San Diego this April at the ASU+GSV Summit, the annual education technology event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV Ventures.
AdeptID was selected from an initial applicant pool of 750+ global companies, which was further narrowed to The Elite 200 semifinalists. More than 175 judges from leading venture capital firms and strategic partners in digital learning like Accel, General Atlantic, Reach Capital, and Owl Ventures, among others, used rigorous criteria to determine the Top 20 most promising companies to compete on Stage X at ASU+GSV.
"Being chosen for the Elite 200 last year was a great source of momentum, so it's exciting that this year we'll be back and among an even more select few of exciting early-stage companies in San Diego!" said Fernando Rodriguez-Villa, CEO of AdeptID. "We're looking forward to showcasing at the ASU+GSV Summit how new advances in artificial intelligence can address the current global labor shortage, and I am especially looking forward to speaking on a panel covering Ethical AI with talented folks from Microsoft, SureStart, Riiid and Educate Ventures at the conference this year."
"GSV is so proud to recognize an epic group of global edtech founders as our final 20," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures and Co-founder of ASU+GSV Summit. "These companies have been rigorously evaluated by a judging panel exceeding 90 top venture investors. Congratulations to all!"
The Top 20 companies serve learners from Pre-K to Gray, with companies well-distributed across the following categories: Early Childhood, K-12, Higher Education, Adult Consumer Learning, and Adult Enterprise Learning.
The GSV Cup is powered by Google Cloud, HubSpot for Startups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures.
See AdeptID and the rest of the companies selected to the GSV Cup at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-cup-elite-200
ABOUT ADEPTID
AdeptID's mission is to make job mobility easier for all people, regardless of educational attainment, operating with the mindset that everyone is adept. The company leverages machine learning and ethical AI to identify and advocate for talent in the workforce without college degrees. AdeptID has recently completed a seed funding round of $3.5 million, led by Zeal Capital, with participation from Better Ventures, JFF's Employment Technologies Fund, Alumni Ventures Group, Gaingels, and others. The team is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts but operates globally.
ABOUT GSV VENTURES
GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.
