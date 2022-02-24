LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADEX, the multi-functional anti-fraud platform, announces an onboarding program for new customers, which includes an extended free trial of all platform's tools. This offer will help advertisers test the anti-fraud kit and see which opportunities it provides.
The company states that their toolkit can be tested for 14 days for free. In case users purchase a subscription later on, they will receive 14 more days of free usage. During this period, 10 MLN events could be analyzed. The promo-code is: Start1402.
Subscribing for ADEX, advertisers get access to anti-fraud instruments focused on real-time traffic analysis, bot detection, and prevention. They serve to keep one's marketing budget safe and brand reputation – clean.
Which features ADEX provides?
ADEX claims that 14-days trial version includes the full pack of company's features:
- Fraudulent Traffic Redirect
Fraudulent Traffic Redirect helps advertisers keep their traffic free from bots by simply redirecting them to a blank page. As such, suspicious users stay away from one's websites and landing pages.
- JS Tag
For more website security, advertisers may try the JS Tag tracking feature, which is implemented into the website HTML.
- Javascript Callbacks
Javascript Callbacks serve to track traffic quality in real time. Namely, the tool can block or redirect bots and distinguish automatic in-page actions. The latter can be reduced by hiding such page elements as registration forms, buttons, or banners.
- API
With the help of the API feature, advertisers can approach data gathering and analysis smartly. API evaluates campaigns deeply and optimizes them, if necessary.
- Claim Reports
Claim Reports increase advertisers' chances to get a refund for low-quality traffic. This feature works for those whose budget has already suffered from bots. These Reports are created on the basis of campaign statistics and include solid evidence to prove that ad fraud took place. ADEX managers also help advertisers communicate with traffic providers whenever disputes arise.
- Postbacks
Postbacks tool serves for real-time tracking and traffic analysis. This instrument checks traffic sources for reliability and sends alerts whenever suspicious events occur. As such, advertisers can block traffic sources that show low-quality performance.
During 14 days of free trial, ADEX new customers can check how efficient the tools are in terms of real-time tracking, analysis, fraud prevention and blocking. The company claims that their toolkit is aimed at precise detection – all tools check every concrete user by numerous parameters to distinguish if he is real.
Modern bots mimic human behavior successfully and fighting them is not easy. ADEX team is assured that real-time traffic check is the best way to safeguard your websites:
"Ad fraud methods are evolving daily. A constantly updated technology by your side is the key to wise investments in digital marketing – and that's what the team of ADEX is doing." – Anna Efimova, Sales Director at ADEX
About ADEX
ADEX is a reliable anti-fraud platform that helps advertisers detect suspicious events within their traffic immediately. The company is the IAB TCF (Transparency & Consent Framework) certification holder and a member of the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) Family, the European-level association for the digital marketing and advertising community.
ADEX believes that real-time traffic analysis is the best strategy, since preventing fraud before it harms advertisers' budget is more efficient than trying to deal with the consequences.
