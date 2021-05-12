COLUMBIA, Md., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADG Creative, LLC, the Columbia, MD-based strategic communications and creative services firm, has been acquired by Proximas Group. ADG will continue to serve its federal and commercial clients out of its Columbia location, operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Proximas.
"Our primary market is here in the Baltimore-Washington region, whether the DoD, federal, or commercial sector. This new arrangement allows us to expand our reach in these markets, access new contracts, partnerships, and networks, and deliver more robust solutions through our combined capabilities," said Evan Davis, President of ADG.
"We serve many of the same customers and markets as ADG," said Proximas Group CEO Christopher Young. "Their creative, digital, and user experience expertise are a powerful addition to our core capabilities and will expand and enhance the solutions we can offer and deliver to our customers."
Proximas is acquiring ADG from Chenega Corporation for undisclosed terms.
About ADG
ADG Creative, LLC is a leading strategic communications firm providing business-focused creative solutions for government agencies and commercial entities. The firm's capabilities center around branding, digital, design, video, and content & social media marketing. Headquartered in Columbia, MD, ADG has been in business since 1991 and employs more than 30 "Creatives." ADG is a Smart CEO Future 50 Award winner, District and Regional ADDY winner, has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list numerous times, and has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by Baltimore Magazine. For more information, visit https://adgcreative.net.
About Proximas Group
Proximas Group is a family of companies serving the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and commercial marketplace. Its companies specialize in software engineering, cybersecurity, mobile, and linguistics solutions. For more information, visit http://proximasgroup.com.
