HINSDALE, Ill., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adisi Health Center, the growing chiropractic establishment located at 534 W Chestnut St, Hinsdale, IL, is excited to announce launching a new website with further plans of expanding its services to other neighboring communities. The welcoming environment of the practice provides a non-clinical touch, allowing patients to receive quality care in a comfortable and home-like atmosphere. The customized approach to each patient is enhanced by the state-of-the-art equipment, which complements the professional, top-rated care provided by Adisi's experts. The FDA-approved medical technology advancements implemented by the practice include the deep tissue laser by LiteCure, which relieves chronic and acute pain and helps reduce inflammation - a better alternative to highly invasive surgical procedures and pharmaceuticals the majority of the population relies on.
"While conventional medicine is undoubtedly an essential part of our health and wellness, the statistics regarding pharmaceutical drug abuse in the United States are quite alarming, specifically in cases where the majority of experiencing pain can be cured without the burden of prescription medications, such as highly addictive opioids," said Dr. Steve Petzel, the founder of Adisi Health Center. "I am a living example of overcoming the obstacle of injury inflicted by high school football without the need to reach for pain-relieving medications or giving up my beloved hobby. Chiropractic therapy was what got me right back on my feet, allowing me to return to playing sports in college - an inspiration to choose a natural, alternative medicine as my career."
While the chiropractic field developed only in the 19th century, the first mentions of manual spine treatment therapy date back to antiquity. The first confirmed description of the practice stems from the Greek father of medicine and medical ethics - Hippocrates - who epitomized the procedure using manual therapy. Moreover, he already believed that the cause of many ailments may lie in the dislocation of the vertebrae. Today, chronic pain is extremely common, affecting approximately 76.5 million people, a third of whom describe it as severe and prohibiting normal functioning. According to the American Pain Foundation, neck pain is the third most common type of pain affecting millions of Americans daily.
Dr. Steve Petzel is a renowned chiropractor specializing in muscle and joint-related health conditions with a holistic approach to patient care. Aside from traditional services within the field, Adisi may help in managing fatigue, ADHD and ear infections in children, weight loss, or acid reflux. The beauty of chiropractic care is the ability to promote health and wellness among patients of all ages and backgrounds, including newborns and professional athletes. With the latest advancements and signature techniques highly based on scientific research, Dr. Steve Petzel and his practice empower rapid recovery from troubling conditions, enabling patients to continue living fit, restored, and wholehearted lives.
