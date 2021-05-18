LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The international loss adjusting and claims management firm, Adjusteck LLC, announced it has achieved carbon neutral status and earned certification through the carbon consulting and certification company, C Level. Utilising an integrated approach to carbon impact measurement and offsetting, Adjusteck was able to confidently take action and become certified by C Level as Carbon Balanced.
Since 2000, C Level has provided carbon consultancy and Carbon Balanced certification. C Level coined the term 'carbon footprint', thereby helping to introduce a new metric to sustainability. The company's core service is its Carbon Balanced programme, in which they help calculate a business' carbon footprint, reduce it, and compensate for it through indigenous forest projects. All projects under the C Level programme are verified under the global Plan Vivo Standard, the world's original community carbon standard.
David Bosley, managing director of Adjusteck, remarks, "It was important for us to offset our footprint with holistic projects that would compensate for the carbon-related impacts of our business operations. We chose to work with C Level on this important initiative because of their 20 year history in helping some of the world's largest organizations mitigate their carbon footprint."
To further contribute, Adjusteck offers a selection of carbon calculators and carbon balance options to give customers the opportunity to help mitigate against the impact of their carbon footprint through award winning C Level projects. Those calculators can be accessed here: https://adjusteck.c-level.earth/Flight/
ABOUT ADJUSTECK
Adjusteck is a technology-oriented loss adjusting and claims management firm, serving the global insurance and reinsurance markets with services backed by industry experts. Alongside deep subject-matter expertise, Adjusteck applies cutting-edge technology solutions, including geospatial and aerial surveys, virtual claims handling, and advanced claims management software to resolve claims with greater efficiency.
The company's services include remote and field-based claims review and oversight across class to include casualty, construction, energy, engineering, cyber, financial, natural resources, property, and specie.
To learn more about Adjusteck, visit http://www.adjusteck.com.
Media Contact
Michael Gaul, Adjusteck, +1 (540) 338-7151, mgaul@lowersriskgroup.com
SOURCE Adjusteck