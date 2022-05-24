Adjusteck announces two new additions to its global loss adjusting partner network, expanding its reach in Latin America with Ecuador-based Riesgos & Peritajes Roca Ponce and Colombia-based Valuative.
LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The international loss adjusting and claims management firm, Adjusteck LLC, welcomes two new Latin America-based partners to its expanding global network. Riesgos & Peritajes Roca Ponce brings nearly 30 years of experience as an Ecuador-based loss adjusting and claims management provider. Valuative is a Colombia-based loss adjustment and fraud investigations firm with more than 20 years of experience.
The move by Adjusteck adds capacity to handle increasing demand for Adjusteck's bespoke approach to technical, complex loss adjusting for clients in the insurance and reinsurance markets.
"We are excited to welcome these two experienced, capable firms to our network so we can more effectively meet the needs of our clients and further our reach within the global insurance community," remarks David Bosley, managing partner for Adjusteck. "I have much respect for both Valuative and Roca Ponce and look forward to continuing to grow our relationship," he concludes.
Adjusteck emphasizes a technology-oriented approach to loss adjusting and claims management, serving the global insurance and reinsurance markets with services backed by industry experts. Alongside deep subject-matter expertise, Adjusteck applies cutting-edge technology solutions, including geospatial and aerial surveys, virtual claims handling, and advanced claims management software to resolve claims with greater efficiency.
The company's services include remote and field-based claims review and oversight in Casualty, Construction, Energy, Engineering, Cyber, Financial, Natural Resources, Property, and Specie.
To learn more about Adjusteck, visit adjusteck.com.
