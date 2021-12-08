TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- The strategic partnership leverages ADLINK's more than two decades of experience in rugged embedded computing for mission-critical applications, and Pixus' deep expertise in military standards-compliant design for system backplane and chassis platforms
- The two companies will jointly develop SOSA™-aligned OpenVPX Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstration units and engage with global system integrators to develop advanced C4ISR applications
- ADLINK's SOSA™-aligned OpenVPX building blocks include one of the industry's first Intel Tiger Lake processor-based 3U VPX blades, the VPX3-TL
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, announced a strategic partnership with Pixus Technologies to develop highly integrated, Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA™)-aligned OpenVPX system solutions for deployment in missions critical aerospace and defense applications. The two companies will build proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstration units with their integrated offerings in the coming months and engage with global system integrators to develop advanced C4ISR applications.
The partnership leverages ADLINK's more than two decades of experience in rugged embedded computing for mission-critical applications and Pixus' deep expertise in military standards-compliant design for system backplanes and chassis platforms. Together, the two companies will deliver non-proprietary, open-architecture embedded computing capabilities, enabling system integrators to focus on differentiating their end applications while making them easily reconfigurable and upgradable, highly cost-effective, and quick to develop and deploy.
ADLINK is an active member of the SOSA™ Consortium, which develops non-proprietary open systems architectures based on the latest Department of Defense (DoD) Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and/or commercially available open standards. SOSA™ also produces guidelines for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. Being an active contributing member of the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) Consortium is another testament to ADLINK's adherence to DoD MOSA principles.
"Advancements in C4ISR capabilities and complexities are changing the nature of aerospace and defense systems, and when complexity increases, so does cost. SOSA™ has the backing of all three entities (air, land and sea) with wide industry engagement to enable, enhance and accelerate the deployment of affordable, capable, interoperable and upgradeable systems," says Elizabeth Campbell, CEO of Americas, ADLINK. "ADLINK's experience and expertise in military-standards compliant, rugged solutions spans over 40 years, and being an active member of key industry consortia further demonstrates our commitment to this market. With Pixus Technologies as our strategic partner, ADLINK will deliver system integrators fully-integrated, SOSA-aligned OpenVPX system solutions that help speed time-to-market and lower development costs."
"The emerging SOSA and VITA profiles present an ideal opportunity for Pixus to leverage our expertise in high-performance OpenVPX backplane design and unmatched thermal management capabilities for chassis platforms," says Justin Moll, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Pixus Technologies. "Combined with ADLINK's embedding computing and processor expertise, the two companies will be able to develop pre-tested and integrated designs for a wide range of SOSA aligned ATR and rackmount system requirements."
Through its cooperation with SOSA™ and FACE™, ADLINK delivers cutting-edge systems that meet open standards, such as OpenVPX. ADLINK's VPX portfolio of COTS components is built with interoperability in mind, letting systems integrators meet fast deployment times and minimize development challenges, especially in hostile environments where size, weight, and power (SWaP) are vital. By partnering with Pixus Technologies, ADLINK strengthens its position as the leading global manufacturer of rugged, advanced COTS and ODM computers and peripherals for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications.
About ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.
About Pixus Technologies
Pixus Technologies designs and manufactures MIL rugged and commercial enclosure systems for the embedded computing market. The company specializes in COTS solutions for OpenVPX / SOSA, including cutting-edge backplane performance and cooling configurations that optimize size, weight, and power (SWaP). The company also offers other modular open standard architectures including AdvancedTCA, MicroTCA, VME, CompactPCI Serial, PXIe, and more. Pixus Technologies USA is a SOSA member. For more information on the company and their design expertise, please visit http://www.pixustechnologies.com.
