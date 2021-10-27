TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- ADLINK is dedicated to working with ecosystem partners Askey, Institute for Information Industry (III) and EOI to develop and deploy an integrated cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) solution that will significantly improve road safety and traffic efficiency
- The collaboration exploits ADLINK's deep expertise in developing and deploying rugged AI-enabled in-vehicle computers, private 5G networks, 5G edge servers, and intelligent edge infrastructure
- ADLINK and partners are undertaking a list of pilot projects across Taiwan to test various use cases featuring different implementation approaches and application requirements
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, has joined forces with ecosystem partners Askey Computer Corp., the Institute for Information Industry (III) and Excellence Opto. Inc. (EOI) to develop and deploy an end-to-end C-V2X solution. The collaboration integrates AI-enabled technologies and applications with 4G LTE/sub-6GHz 5G NR vehicle network connectivity, smart traffic lights and signal controllers. The C-V2X solution will significantly improve road safety and traffic efficiency, establishing a solid foundation to help accelerate technology innovation and commercialization of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), autonomous driving and connected vehicles.
V2X technologies are designed to connect vehicles to each other (V2V), to pedestrians (V2P), to roadway infrastructure (V2I), and to the network (V2N). The 802.11p Wi-Fi standard established the foundation for V2X communications to enable drivers to avoid accidents and traffic jams. With a wider range than a dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) and much lower latency, 4G LTE and 5G based C-V2X will communicate real-time data further. And, when used together with onboard intelligence, it will accelerate more intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and Level 3 and above autonomous driving.
"We are excited to work with our partners Askey, III and EOI to build and test the advanced C-V2X solution," said Henry Hu, Director of Global Business Development for Networking, Communications and Public Sector, ADLINK. "We are seeing a strong momentum worldwide in developing and implementing C-V2X as the technology can substantially improve road safety, traffic efficiency and revolutionize logistics. And importantly, C-V2X can greatly accelerate technology innovation and commercialization of autonomous driving. A quick and broad adoption of C-V2X requires extensive collaboration of industry participants, which is why ADLINK is dedicated to building a comprehensive ecosystem. With a strong commitment to leading consortia, such as the Autoware Foundation and Open Source Robotics Foundation, we will continue our contribution to technology advancements of C-V2X, connected cars and autonomous driving."
The collaboration addresses the complex technology challenges from data collection to communication to processing in real-time by leveraging ADLINK's deep expertise in developing and deploying rugged AI-enabled in-vehicle computers, private 5G networks, 5G edge servers, and intelligent edge infrastructure. The C-V2X solution integrates ADLINK's AI-enabled in-vehicle computer platform based on the AVA-3510 series, with Askey's onboard/roadside unit (RSU/OBU), III's: AI-enabled applications including image-based AI vehicle identification, tracking and warning technology, and EOI's smart traffic light and traffic signal controller.
There are already four C-V2X pilot projects underway across Taiwan that implement both direct sidelink and cellular network communications. The projects are designed to test various use cases based on the enhanced 5G quality of service (QoS) for ultra-reliable, low-latency and high bandwidth communications.
- The first is an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) application that uses V2I and V2V technologies for controlling traffic in New Taipei City.
- The other three projects are for autonomous vehicles. Taipei City, SPaT (Signal Phase and Timing) techniques at traffic signals together with a MAP application prioritize automated buses via the connected traffic light controller to optimize traffic flow for intersections.
- In Taoyuan City, V2I and V2V technologies are implemented to connect automated buses with roadside equipment (RSE) and roadside units (RSUs).
- And in Tainan City, another auto-bus application uses V2I technologies for monitoring operations, which is integrated with an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).
Besides improving road safety and traffic flow, the C-V2X solution developed by ADLINK and its partners can provide autonomous driving and automotive system integrators with a validated, integrated template to speed time-to-market. It can also help wireless service providers create new business opportunities.
ADLINK is committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem for C-V2X, which is key to its successful implementation and uptake. For more information, please visit the connected and autonomous vehicle solutions page on the ADLINK website.
