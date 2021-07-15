TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- The MCM-216/218 ultra-compact edge DAQ solution for voltage and current measurement can function as a standalone edge device without a host PC.
- Based on ARM Cortex-A9 processors with built-in 16 or 8 channel, 16-bit, analog voltage or current input, MCM-216/218 is well-suited for 24-hour sensor measurement and condition monitoring IIoT applications.
- MCM-216/218 supports distributed and remote data acquisition, edge analytics, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, added MCM-216 and MCM-218 models to the MCM-210 standalone Ethernet DAQ series. MCM-216/218 Ethernet DAQ, based on ARM Cortex-A9 processors with built-in 16 or 8 channel, 16-bit, provide voltage or current input and can function as a standalone edge device without a host PC. The standalone Ethernet DAQ supports edge computing and includes a built-in web console and RESTful API for periodic machine condition polling.
"These two new models complete the ADLINK Edge DAQ series, which represents a new generation DAQ solution in the market," said Jeremy Wu, Director of IoT Solutions & Technology (IST) business unit, ADLINK. "These ultra-compact new models are ideally suited for 24-hour sensor measurement and condition monitoring Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications."
The MCM-216 and MCM-218 represent a simple, scalable, sustainable edge device to overcome the challenge of mass deployment in IIoT applications. Dual daisy-chainable Ethernet ports eliminate additional networking equipment and extend the usable distance, reducing TCO and boosting overall ROI. Successful applications include semiconductor factory digitization, petrochemical plant monitoring, and wafer feeder vacuum pump monitoring.
The standalone Ethernet DAQ system can perform the tasks of a DAQ system without the complexity and added cost of an embedded system.
- Distributed and remote acquisition without distance restriction
- Converts data to information for edge analytics
- Rich connectivity for easier data transfer to a backend server or SCADA
The MCM-216 /218 models complete the MCM-200 series and provide a full-spectrum edge DAQ solution for factory automation, IIoT, and traditional testing and measurement. The simple, scalable edge device overcomes the challenge of mass deployment for IIoT applications.
For more information, visit the product page here.
About ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Winter, ADLINK, 5413377887, adlink@publitek.com
SOURCE ADLINK