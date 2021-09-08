TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- ADLINK's EVA SDK is an artificial intelligence edge visual analysis software platform that supports AI models optimized by TensorRT™, OpenVINO™, and ONNX runtime, enabling AI developers, AI software companies, and in-house system integrators (SI) to develop an AI vision POC in two weeks
- Software platform is pre-installed on ADLINK AI vision hardware, making it easier to develop edge AI vision applications with intuitive GUI and ready-to-use plugins, allowing users to focus on AI model training and integration
- EVA SDK is a one-API framework that supports open-source plugins, including image capture and pre-processing, AI inference, post-processing, and analytics, at each stage of an AI vision project lifecycle
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, today released EVA SDK, an edge vision analytics software that lets users build a POC for AI-enabled machine vision solutions within two weeks. EVA SDK includes a no-code graphical user interface (GUI) and support for 10+ types of cameras, field-ready plugins, ONNX runtime, TensorRT™ and OpenVINO™ for fast AI inference validation. EVA SDK's integrated development environment (IDE) is currently built into ADLINK's NEON series AI smart cameras and EOS series AI vision systems for AI-enabled machine vision project development.
"EVA SDK is a one-API framework that lets users build edge AI vision applications with low coding efforts," said Chia-Wei Yang, Head of Edge Vision Business Center, ADLINK. "Even without prior, or deep AI knowledge or expertise, users can develop an edge AI POC with the ready-to-use plugins and reference codes using the drag-and-drop GUI, which ultimately speeds up deployment and time to market."
Benefits of EVA SDK:
- Allows developers to select from more than 10 cameras, with no effort required to learn camera APIs
- Simplifies integration with drag-and-drop GUI, allowing easy switching of image sources, image processing adjustment, and AI models, shortening the development time
- Supports review function of each step from image capturing, image pre-processing to AI inference, so that users can easily verify and debug if necessary, shorting the time to deployment
- Guarantees the quality of edge AI vision solutions with ADLINK-verified open-source plugins
- Enables flexible, optimized configuration for higher cost efficiency
While artificial intelligence benefits many aspects of business, developing AI applications often requires in-depth knowledge and skill. Using EVA SDK, developers can build an AI vision application quickly without AI expertise. Currently, EVA SDK benefits applications ranging from safety AI, behavior analysis for SOP compliance, object detection and object classification, which are all tasks typically required by smart factories, such as in semiconductor, electronics, and automobile manufacturing. ADKINK now offers a new Fast AI PoC Kit including the all-in-one NEON AI smart camera with necessary accessories for EVA SDK, to help customers dramatically shorten the integration time for hardware and software, as well as reduce AI vision PoC development time and effort. EVA SDK will continue to release more reference codes to support more edge AI applications.
ADLINK, an industrial AI vision expert with 25 years of experience in machine vision, continually provides application-oriented, ready-to-develop AI models to manufacturers. EVA SDK and other ADLINK leading edge solutions help manufacturers develop their own computing capabilities.
