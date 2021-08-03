TAIPEI, Taiwan, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- ADLINK's Express-TL COM Express Type 6 module features 11th Generation Intel® Core™, Xeon® W, and Celeron® 6000 processors with up to 8 cores and 128 GB memory
- As the first COM Express module to support PCI Express Gen 4 x16, the Express-TL effectively doubles the bandwidth of previous COM Express modules
- Designed for rugged operating temperatures between -40°C – 85°C, the Express-TL can operate 24/7 in industrial settings with 10-year availability
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, today introduces its new Express-TL COM Express Type 6 module with Intel® Core™, Xeon® W and Celeron® 6000 processors and octa-core (8-core) performance. Intel® UHD Graphics and Intel® AVX-512 VNNI provide superior artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing performance. The Express-TL is well-suited for image processing and analysis, high speed video encoding and streaming, medical ultrasound, predictive traffic analysis and other demanding applications.
"The Express-TL with Intel's 11th Generation processors is a big boost for high-performance computing," said Alex Wang, COM Express Product Manager ADLINK. "The integration results in a product that delivers uncompromised system performance and responsiveness – ideal for high-computing and heavy use settings."
Key features include:
- Intel® UHD® Graphics core support for four 4K independent displays, including High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI), DisplayPort (DP), LVDS, Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) and legacy VGA displays.
- The Express-TL module provides 2.5 GbE Ethernet and 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, allowing 10+ Gb/s transfer rates.
- Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) combined with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet controller allows Industry 4.0 factories to be smart, agile, and increasingly autonomous while maintaining robustness and reliability.
- Additional 8C at 25 Watt TDP with ECC memory feature and on-board NVMe storage make it suitable for space constrained applications
AI, machine learning and internet of things (IoT) devices increase demand for real-time processing—from the edge to the cloud. The Express-TL module offers advanced tuning controls, immersive graphics, and unmatched connectivity, which allows new possibilities for AI, workload consolidation, and other intensive computing demands.
ADLINK's Express-TL COM Express Type 6 module is a result of its close partnership with Intel. With vibration resistance, wide operating temperature range and reliable system performance, the module helps shorten development cycles and reduce costs. Industrial system integrators, distributors, engineers, and others creating industrial applications will find that the Express-TL delivers impressive performance for power-constrained applications.
ADLINK plays a critical role as a key driving force in developing open standards such as the COM Express® specification. ADLINK has held leadership positions in the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG); PICMG is responsible for many widely accepted standard form factors in the embedded industry. ADLINK's leadership, authority and technical expertise gives customers the tools they need to develop their carrier boards.
For more information, visit here.
About ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Winter, ADLINK, 5413377887, adlink@publitek.com
SOURCE ADLINK