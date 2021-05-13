TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- AI smart camera integrates NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX system on module (SOM) into all-in-one compact device for industrial AI inference
- Highly integrated format and simple cabling deliver high performance, small size and low bandwidth requirements to simplify use of AI in edge applications
- Pre-installed development environment provides an intuitive GUI and rich plug-in options to speed proof-of-concept and reduce time to market
ADLINK Technology Inc., global leader in edge computing, launched the NEON-2000-JNX series, the industry's first industrial AI smart camera that integrates the new NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX module. The new camera's high performance, small form factor and ease of development open the door for innovative AI vision solutions in manufacturing, logistics, retail, service, agriculture, smart city, healthcare and life sciences, and other edge applications. The camera is an all-in-one solution, eliminating the traditional need for complex integration of the image sensor module, cables, and AI box PC.
The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX provides more than 10X the performance of its widely adopted predecessor, NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2. The NEON-2000-JNX series integrates this performance in an all-in-one rugged and compact device, designed to simplify the deployment process and speed up the time to market.
"Until now, a typical AI vision solution required a complex integration of the image sensor module, cables and GPU modules. This ready-to-develop edge AI smart camera reduces the effort of software/hardware integration and reliability validation, allowing AI vision developers to focus on application development. The NEON-2000-JNX series is a hassle-free, compact, reliable and powerful product for edge AI applications, and also the best match for AI software providers," said Kevin Hsu, Senior Product Manager of ADLINK's IoT Solutions and Technology business unit, ADLINK.
"AI-driven machine vision is reshaping entire industries from robotics and retail to healthcare, manufacturing and more," said Murali Gopalakrishna, Head of Product Management, Autonomous Machines and General Manager for Robotics at NVIDIA. "With the ADLINK smart camera kits powered by the Jetson edge AI platform, developers get an integrated, easy to deploy solution for AI vision-based embedded and industrial AIoT applications."
The NEON-2000-JNX Series comes with all necessary components and an optimized OS already integrated and well validated.
- Supports six sensor configurations in total between 1.2M-8M to deliver raw data and complete image detail for machine vision, including four image sensors with Basler
- Two new MIPI image sensors reduce CPU loading and support a higher operating temperature range
- An embedded Image signal Processor (ISP) provides enhanced and environment-adaptive imaging to improve AI accuracy
- Integration overcomes EMC/EDS/vibration/thermal problems, interface compatibility, image drops caused by fault camera and OS settings, and other common reliability issues
The NEON-2000-JNX series AI smart camera is pre-installed with ADLINK's new edge vision analytics software, EVA SDK (Edge Vision Analytics Software Development Kit), creating an optimized platform that reduces proof-of-concept (PoC) schedules and speeds time to market.
- Wide selection of field-ready application plug-ins and ADLINK-optimized AI models guarantee AI vision quality and simplify building AI vision applications with limited coding required
- Pre-view function makes the verification of AI Inference flow and results quick and intuitive
- AI developers, even newcomers to AI, can focus on the application and training and build a proof of concept in as few as two weeks
About ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Winter, ADLINK, 541-337-7887, adlink@publitek.com
SOURCE ADLINK