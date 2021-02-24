TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- MECS-6110 edge server facilitates development of network function virtualization (NFV), which abstracts network resources from dedicated hardware to run in software on white-box Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE)
- MECS-6110 offers a general-purpose edge platform that can efficiently deliver multiple network services and security functions such as software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and next-generation firewall (NGFW) to enterprises of any size
- The ADLINK MECS-6110 edge server provides an open platform verified as an Intel Select Solution for uCPE that helps communications service providers (CommSPs) get to market quickly with verified system performance through rigorous pre-deployment testing
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, announced that the MECS-6110 edge server has been verified as an Intel Select Solution for Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) on CentOS, for deployment of a wide range of edge-based communication, networking and hosted services. For service providers, general purpose multi-access edge computing (MEC) edge servers are the platform of choice when deploying virtual network functions, such as SD-WAN. MEC systems process data at the network edge rather than a centralized data center, cutting latency, shortening response times and helping remove range and compute limitations.
Paired with virtualization technologies such as network function virtualization (NFV), MEC edge servers such as the MECS-6110 eliminate the need for providers to employ multiple proprietary communication platforms to deliver network services, enabling those functions to be delivered by software. MEC systems can also reduce capital expenditure (CapEx) spending, as they operate on white-box, general-purpose processing platforms, and offer lower operating expense (OpEx) via cloud-based automation and management features.
"ADLINK has launched its MEC Server MECS-6110 edge server based on the Intel Select Solutions for uCPE reference design, offering network and communication service providers a verified networking platform for network function virtualization," said Julian Ye, director of networking and communications at ADLINK. "ADLINK's verified, open-standards-based MECS-6110 platform enables our customers to speed time-to-market by allowing them to focus their development efforts on unique next-generation applications for the edge of cloud and mobile networks. They also benefit from the work we have done with Intel to integrate the latest technologies into our edge server."
Intel Select Solutions are pre-defined, workload-optimized solutions designed to minimize the challenges of infrastructure evaluation and deployment by providing a defined configuration foundation that delivers optimized, predictable results. These reference designs are validated by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs), certified by independent software vendors (ISVs) and verified by Intel. The MECS-6110 combines a powerful Intel Xeon D processor, an optimized software stack, and a high-performance white-box edge server designed for virtualized networking and other communication applications.
MEC edge server systems sit on the extremities of a network, and must be able to operate in unfriendly, often challenging, deployment environments. The MECS-6110 is designed and built to withstand dust, shock, and vibration while also supporting an operating temperature range from -5°C to +55°C. The MECS-6110 has a 420mm system depth in a small footprint 1U chassis, with all I/O front access and dual FHFL PCIe expansion slots reserved for access to acceleration hardware such as GPU, FGPA, and QAT adapters.
For more information about ADLINK's MECS-6110, visit the product page here.
For more information about Intel Select Solutions for uCPE, visit the solutions webpage here.
