SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- Two new modules (COM-HPC-sIDH Server Type module and Express-ID7 Type 7 module) featuring Intel® Xeon® D processors (formerly Ice Lake-D) with industrial-grade reliability and extended temperature ratings for embedded and rugged applications
- Integrated high-speed Ethernet for up to 8x 10G, or other configuration, combined with up to 32 PCIe Gen4 lanes for instantaneous responsiveness and performance
- Equipped with Intel® TCC, Deep Learning Boost (VNNI), AVX-512 for optimal, accelerated AI performance, and support for Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), providing precise control for hard-real-time workloads across all networked devices
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, introduces its latest Intel® Xeon® D-based Computer-on-Modules (COMs), available in two form factors – COM-HPC Server Type and COM Express Type 7. Powered by Intel® Xeon® D-2700 and D-1700 series processors (Codename: Ice Lake-D), these ADLINK COMs feature integrated high speed Ethernet, up to 8x 10G or above with up to 32 PCIe Gen4 lanes, and cutting-edge AI acceleration, while exhibiting extended temperature ratings for embedded and rugged applications.
"Their integrated high-speed Ethernet significantly reduces the complexity and time required in design and development processes," says Alex Wang, Senior Product Manager – Module Product Center, ADLINK. "With industrial-grade reliability and extended temperature range make these modules especially suitable for mission-critical edge applications," he adds.
ADLINK COM-HPC-sIDH is a COM-HPC server type D size module powered by Intel® Xeon® D-2700 HCC processor with up to 20 CPU cores, 30MB cache, 512GB DDR4 memory capacity, 8x 10G or 4x 25G Ethernet, and power consumption of 65 to 118 watts. On the other hand, ADLINK Express-ID7 is a COM Express Type 7 module based on Intel® Xeon® D-1700 LCC processor and delivers a power envelope of up to 67W TDP, offering up to 10 CPU cores, 128GB DDR4 memory capacity, and 4x 10G Ethernet.
Boasting Intel® Deep Learning Boost (VNNI) and Intel® AVX-512 for AI inference processing, ADLINK COMs with Intel® Ice Lake-D finely fulfill on-device machine learning and deep learning processes, transforming machine vision, natural language processing, and smart video analytics besting previous generations. In addition, these new COMs feature Intel® Time Coordinated Computing® (Intel® TCC), and provide Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support –bringing precise CPU core control and timely synchronization over networked devices while ensuring low-latency, deterministic performance for driving hard-real-time workloads.
COM-HPC-sIDH additionally offers Module Management Controller (MMC) featuring an IPMB interface and a dedicated PCIe-BMC lane. In conjunction with carrier BMC, it provides users with convenient remote management functions such as Serial over LAN (SOL) and iKVM.
Built for edge and rugged AI applications, these new ADLINK COMs empower system integrators to realize all of their IoT innovations, from edge networking, unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous driving, robotic surgery, to rugged HPC servers, 5G base stations, automatic drilling, ship management, and more.
ADLINK is also providing COM-HPC and COM Express server starter kits based on the COM-HPC-sIDH and COM-ID7 modules, with COM-HPC Server Base offering AI accelerator support via Gen4 PCIe (2 x16), 10GbE optical/copper Ethernet expansion, and local and remote IPMI/BMC management via VGA, COM, and dedicated Ethernet.
For more information about ADLINK COMs, follow the links for ADLINK COM-HPC-sIDH (COM-HPC Server Type) and Express-ID7 (COM Express Type 7) modules.
About ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.
Media Contact
PR Manager, ADLINK Technology, 408-360-0200, media@adlinktech.coim
SOURCE ADLINK Technology