- ADLINK provides AI-focused computing platforms and open-source software support for the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), the first autonomous racecar competition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with global universities competing for a $1 million first-place prize
- As the official edge computing sponsor of the IAC, ADLINK supplies each of the 10 qualified race teams with an AVA-3350 series robot controller for in-vehicle computing
- In collaboration with The Autoware Foundation, Boston Dynamics, GAIA Platform, and Kvaser the STEM Garage will showcase a range of interactive demonstrations
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, is the official edge computing sponsor of the first autonomous racecar competition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) – the Indy Autonomous Challenge Powered by Cisco (IAC). With a $1 million prize, the IAC is challenging universities to program Dallara AV-21 racecars and compete at IMS on October 23, 2021. The primary goal of the IAC is to advance technology that can speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and deployments of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). It is also a platform for students to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
"We are committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem for the C-V2X platform, which is key to the successful implementation and uptake of autonomous driving," said Joe Speed, Field CTO at ADLINK Technology. "During the IAC, the onsite STEM Garage will display technologies that have been at the center of the IAC from ADLINK and our partners GAIA Platform, The Autoware Foundation, Kvaser, Boston Dynamics, and more."
In the ADLINK STEM Garage, some of the key highlights are:
- ADLINK Technology – AVA-3501 and ROScube
- The Autoware Foundation – an F1Tenth racetrack in cooperation with UC San Diego
- GAIA Platform – Racing simulator robot
- Boston Dynamics – Spot® the agile mobile robot waving the green and checkered flags
- Kvaser – Kvaser DevKit racecar simulator
In partnership with The Autoware Foundation, Open Source Robotics Foundation and the Eclipse Foundation, ADLINK is working to provide the IAC Teams with open source autonomous driving tools and expertise. From ROS / ROS 2 robotics controllers to rugged edge AI solutions, the company is a committed contributor to open source, and a proud supporter of STEM activities, upholding its mission to enable the technology of today and tomorrow to advance society around the world.
ADLINK supplies every IAC university team with an ADLINK AVA-3501 series rugged edge platform for in-vehicle computing. The AVA-3501 employs AI to work through gigabytes of image analysis in real-time to cope with the massive data load of high-speed, autonomous driving. All of this AI work must be done in-car, at the network edge. The ADLINK AVA-3501 combines the latest Intel® Core™ and Xeon® processor options with dual-slot full-length NVIDIA RTX graphics for AI acceleration. Depending on the configuration, the system can also provide 3TB of Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVME M.2 SSDs, two 512GB hot-swappable 2.5" SSD SATA 6 Gb/s system drives, dual 40GbE QSFP+ connectivity, and six CAN channels. This is in addition to a standard I/O set including DP++, DVI-I, GbE, 8-channel Digital IO, and six USB ports.
The 21 universities from 9 countries form 9 teams competing in the Indy Autonomous Challenge:
- AI Racing Tech – University of Hawai'i, University of California San Diego
- Autonomous Tiger Racing – Auburn University
- Black & Gold Autonomous Racing – Purdue University, United States Military Academy at - - West Point with Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), Indian Institute of - Technology Kharagpur (India), Universidad de San Buenaventura (Colombia)
- Cavalier Autonomous Racing – University of Virginia
- EuroRacing – University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy), University of Pisa (Italy), ETH - Zürich (Switzerland), Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland)
- KAIST – Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (South Korea)
- MIT-PITT-RW – Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Waterloo (Canada)
- PoliMOVE – Politecnico di Milano (Italy), University of Alabama
- TUM Autonomous Motorsport – Technische Universität München (Germany)
For more information about the IAC, please visit http://www.indyautonomouschallenge.com. Visit ADLINK's connected autonomous vehicle solutions to learn more about the edge computing technology used.
