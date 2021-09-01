TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- The ADLINK PXIe-3988 PXI Express embedded controller, based on the 9th gen Intel® Xeon® E processor, is specifically designed for hybrid PXI Express-based testing systems
- The PXIe-3988 combines a 2.8 GHz 6-core Intel® Core™ processor with 12 MB of L3 cache and up to 64 GB DDR4 2400 MHz memory for system performance previously unavailable for test and measurement applications
- With parallel processing and powerful compute power in a compact form factor, the PXIe-3988 is a powerful yet economical option for test and measurement (T&M) markets
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, announces the release of its first server-grade PXIe controller, the Intel® Xeon® E-2276ME-based PXIe-3988. Combining state-of-the-art Intel® Core™ processors and up to 64GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory, the PXIe-3988 employs multiple computing engines on a single processor and can run four independent tasks simultaneously. Specifically designed for PXI Express-based testing systems, the PXIe-3988 provides a rugged and stable platform for a variety of testing and measurement applications.
"With the rapid growth of testing applications in several industries, customers have high-performance requirements for applications in industries such as the electric vehicle, telecommunications, semiconductor, data center and optics," said Jeremy Wu, Director of IoT Solutions & Technology (IST) business unit, ADLINK. "The PXIe-3988 is a powerful yet budget-conscious choice for test and measurement that meets the needs of these demanding applications."
System integrators and equipment manufacturers in a wide variety of industries, from aerospace to semiconductors, can use the PXIe-3988 for compute-intensive workloads.
- Distributing processing loads across 6 Xeon cores significantly reduces processing times for intensive signal and data applications such as radio frequency (RF) tests and hardware-in-the-loop (HL) simulations.
- With an auto configured PCIe switch, the PXIe-3988 can support four links x4 or two links x8 PXI Express link capability, with maximum system throughput up to 16 GB/s by PCI Express 3.0 bus.
- Interface flexibility for hybrid PXI-based testing systems provided by two DisplayPort connectors, dual USB 3.0 connections for high-speed peripheral devices, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 2.0 ports for peripheral devices and USB instrument control, and a Micro-D GPIB connector for GPIB instrument connection.
The high-performance PXIe-3988 embedded controller allows customers to compete in high-end, mainstream, and high value T&M markets. Distributing processing loads across 6 Xeon cores reduces application processing time. Significant compute power allows the use of complex software and programming models and fits with modern software development trends. The PXIe-3988 provides workstation performance in a compact size compatible with a standard PXI Express chassis.
The PXle-3988 Express embedded controller delivers multiple benefits for test and measurement applications, including fast (2.8 –4.5 Ghz clock speed) hexa-core processing, cache optimization, and up to 64 GB memory in an embedded 3U format factor. Customers can use the PXIe-3988 PXI for a rugged and stable operating environment in a variety of testing and measurement applications.
Find out more about the PXle-3988 Express embedded controller.
About ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Winter, ADLINK, 5413377887, adlink-us@publitek.com
SOURCE ADLINK