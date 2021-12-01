TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
- The LEC-RB5 SMARC is a high-performance module, built with the Qualcomm® QRB5165 processor, allowing on-device AI and 5G connectivity capabilities for consumer, enterprise and industrial robots.
- It features a high performance NPU, Octa-Core (8x Arm Coretex-A77 cores) CPU, low power consumption and support for up to six cameras.
- The Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, customized for robotics applications, is architected for running complex AI, deep learning workloads, and on-device edge inference efficiently while using lower power.
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, released the LEC-RB5 SMARC module –its first SMARC AI-on-Module based on a Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. processor. The Qualcomm QRB5165 processor is designed for robotics and drones applications and integrates several IoT technologies in a single solution. The LEC-RB5 SMARC module provides on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, support for up to 6 cameras, and low power consumption. It is capable of powering robots and drones in consumer, enterprise, defense, industrial and logistics sectors.
"This high performing SMARC module is a good option for the next generation of high-compute, low power robots and drones," said Henri Parmentier, Senior Product Manager, ADLINK. "It empowers customers to do everything they need for complex AI and deep learning workloads at the edge without relying on the cloud."
"Qualcomm Technologies' portfolio of leading robotics and drones solutions is driving next-generation use cases including autonomous deliveries, mission critical use cases, commercial and enterprise drone applications and more. The Qualcomm QRB5165 solution supports the development of next generation high-compute, AI-enabled, low power robots and drones for the consumer, enterprise, defense, industrial and professional service sectors that can be connected by 5G. The ADLINK LEC-RB5 SMARC module will support the proliferation of 5G in robotics and intelligent systems," said Dev Singh, Senior Director, Business Development and General Manager of Robotics, Drones and Intelligent Machines, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
For robotics and autonomous robot solution providers, the LEC-RB5 SMARC module provides the capability to build powerful robots for use in harsh industrial conditions and in temperatures that range from -30° to +85°C. The LEC-RB5 SMARC module features:
- Qualcomm® Kryo™ 585 CPU (8x Arm Cortex-A77 cores)
- Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Tensor Accelerator (HTA) running up to 15 trillion operations per second (TOPS)
- Six cameras support: MIPI CSI cameras CSI0 (2 lanes) and CSI1 (4 lanes)
- Low power consumption: less than 12W
- 82 x 50 mm small size form factor
The LEC-RB5 is part of ADLINK's portfolio of SMARC form factors that support both ARM and x86 designs. ADLINK has worked closely with Qualcomm to design a smart, powerful solution for next generation IoT applications. The module provides enhancements for computer vision (CV) applications with reduced latencies for real time image processing decisions, freeing up capacity for other critical AI applications while delivering mobile-optimized CV experiences. Hardware acceleration for advanced CV applications with on-device AI capable of running complex AI and deep learning workloads with low power makes the LEC-RB5 SMARC module advantageous for a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications.
Visit ADLINK Technology to learn more about the LEC-RB5 SMARC module and development kit.
About ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.
Qualcomm QRB5165, Qualcomm Kryo, and Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Kryo, and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Media Contact
Kelsey Winter, ADLINK, 5413377887, adlink-us@publitek.com
SOURCE ADLINK