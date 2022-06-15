Driving AI at the edge and supporting multiple 4K displays with superb power efficiency
- The ADLINK's new module is of SMARC 2.1 specification, short size, based on the MediaTek® Genio 1200 processor, and designed to drive AIoT, 4K graphics applications at the edge
- It features an octa-core (4x Cortex-A78 + 4x Cortex-A55) CPU at 2.2GHz, a 5-core GPU for advanced 3D graphics, and an integrated APU (AI Processor Unit) for on-device AI while supporting multiple 4K displays and camera inputs, all packed with exceptional power efficiency
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, announces the release of its very first SMARC module built with a MediaTek® SoC. Utilizing the MediaTek® Genio 1200 processor, this ADLINK SMARC COM features high-performance AI and graphics-centric capabilities, ideal for various AIoT use cases at the edge. This includes everything from advanced smart home, human machine interface, 4K multimedia applications, to industrial IoT, robotics, and more.
ADLINK's MediaTek Genio 1200 SMARC Module harnesses an octa-core CPU (4x Cortex-A78 + 4x Cortex-A55 at 2.2GHz) for running compute-intensive workloads, a 5-core GPU for advanced 3D graphics, and an APU (AI Processor Unit) for on-device AI processing, such as deep learning, neural network (NN) acceleration, and computer vision. Its spate of functionalities includes support for multiple 4K displays, up to three MIPI camera inputs, and extended IO connectivity.
"With a powerful 8-core CPU and integrating GPU plus APU, the module showcases a computing prowess previously only seen in x86 platforms, and at half the power envelope," said Henri Parmentier, Senior Product Manager, ADLINK. "It enables our clients to bring advanced intelligent systems that can not only handle extreme workloads but also reduce energy costs and leverage for an improved carbon footprint."
"MediaTek's Genio AIoT platform was designed to play a key role in helping drive the next generation of innovation at the edge," said Richard Lu, Vice President of MediaTek's AIoT Business Unit. "We look forward to seeing the many new user experiences that are brought to life through ADLINK's latest Genio 1200-powered SMARC module."
For industrial AIoT innovations, the module can build powerful robots for use in harsh industrial conditions and in temperatures that range from -40° to 85°C. Its features include:
- MediaTek® MT8395 CPU (Arm Cortex-A78 x4 + Cortex-A55 x4)
- Up to 5 TOPS APU system
- Up to 8GB LPDDR4
- 1x onboard UFS, up to 256GB
- DSI up to 1080P
- HDMI up to 4K/60
- 3x MIPI CSI interfaces
- 10 year product availability
ADLINK's MediaTek Genio 1200 SMARC Module is part of ADLINK's portfolio of SMARC form factors that support both ARM and x86 designs. ADLINK has worked closely with MediaTek to deliver a smart, powerful solution for AI and graphics-centric IoT applications. Alongside its high-performance, on-device AI and multitasking compute capabilities, the module is offered with low power consumption and extended temperature tolerance option, empowering system integrators to run complex AI workloads even in harsh environments, and making it the ideal solution to various AIoT use scenarios in any industry.
Visit ADLINK Technology to learn more about the MediaTek Genio 1200-powered module or ADLINK's prototyping-dedicated I-Pi wiki for its development kit — I-Pi SMARC 1200.
