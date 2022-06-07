The investment is the start of a partnership to expand ZettaScale Technologies' middleware to the automotive market.
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, today announced a strategic investment by TTTech Auto into ZettaScale Technologies, a spinout from ADLINK focused on developing middleware for robotics and autonomous vehicles. The investment, which is subject to regulatory approval, provides a strong foundation to commercialize the edge computing, robotics and V2X-focused open source software that has been developed and incubated at ADLINK's Paris-based Advanced Technology Office over the past five years.
"The spinout of ZettaScale has been an important step in 2022" said Jim Liu, CEO of ADLINK. "ZettaScale is now a separate business with independent financial resources and a strong foundation in each of the key markets in edge computing, including transportation, robotics and mission critical systems. TTTech is a key ally with complementary technology and an outlook aligned with our drive to enable customers to bring to market safe, robust and secure systems that impact the physical world."
ZettaScale Technologies' open source product portfolio includes OpenSplice Data Distribution Service (DDS) for the mission critical market as well as the Eclipse Foundation-hosted Cyclone DDS and Zenoh projects, which target the robotics and autonomous vehicle markets. The TTTech Auto partnership will result in the creation of Motionwise Cyclone DDS, an ISO 26262-certified DDS for use in series cars. This product integrates Cyclone DDS with TTTech Auto's Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Motionwise real-time software products, and it will retain compatibility with established software stacks, including Robot Operating System (ROS2), Adaptive AUTOSAR, and Zenoh.
"Our safe vehicle software platform, MotionWise, and Cyclone DDS are a perfect fit to meet the upcoming automotive market requirements," said Georg Kopetz, CEO of TTTech Auto and TTTech Group. "MotionWise Cyclone DDS, developed jointly with ZettaScale, will enable the fast deployment of flexible and safe vehicle applications. We see ADLINK, our strategic partner in ZettaScale, as a key contributor to the growing edge computing ecosystem across multiple verticals and regions with a strong commitment to customer excellence."
This partnership represents the latest step for ADLINK in the creation of an ecosystem of aligned hardware and software partners targeting a robust and future-proof automotive value chain. This began with taking leadership positions in ROS and Autoware, and has expanded to partnerships with AUO for in-vehicle display systems and ARM for automotive hardware development as well as cloud-native automotive software development via the Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) platform. Bringing TTTech, its key technologies such as TSN, and its own strategic partners into the ecosystem will strengthen each party, to the ultimate benefit of the creators of next-generation vehicles, transportation systems and robotics.
"At ADLINK's Advanced Technology Office, we were fortunate enough to grow under the umbrella of a corporation that truly understands the need for reliable middleware and connectivity technology in order for the convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence, and physical systems to happen," said Angelo Corsaro, CEO of ZettaScale Technologies. "We are as happy to add an aligned partner for the next step of our journey in TTTech Auto. Their expertise and outlook will drive forward our mission to bring unconstrained connectivity and computation to every human and device."
About ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit http://www.adlinktech.com
About ZettaScale
ZettaScale's mission is to bring to every connected human and machine the unconstrained freedom to communicate, compute and store — anywhere, at any scale, efficiently and securely. The company develops open source communication middleware that underpins next-generation robotics, transportation and mission critical applications. As devices in the physical world become connected, instrumented and interdependent, ZettaScale enables device creators to easily achieve robust, secure and scalable communication. http://www.zettascale.tech
About TTTech Auto
TTTech Auto provides solutions for the challenges of future vehicle generations. The company specializes in safe software and hardware platforms for automated driving and beyond, applicable in series production programs. With its leading technology solutions, TTTech Auto ensures safety and electronic robustness for a more automated world.
TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 by TTTech Group and technology leaders Audi, Infineon and Samsung to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round. At TTTech Auto's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and in more than 10 locations across Europe, the U.S.A. and Asia, 1,200 employees work with leading car manufacturers on their software-defined vehicle, ADAS and autonomous driving programs. The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in the UK, Spain, Turkey, China and Central and Eastern Europe. http://www.tttech-auto.com
