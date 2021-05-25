TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summary:
- CM5-P1000 is the first COTS PC/104 module to feature an NVIDIA® Quadro®P1000 GPU
- Robust, SWaP-optimized solution is very well suited to aerospace, defense and industrial implementations
- CM5-P1000 is key addition to ADLINK's PC/104 portfolio, demonstrating continued commitment to the technology
ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, launched today an industry-first solution, the CM5-P1000 module, expanding the company's advanced solutions for artificial intelligence-enabled mission-critical applications. Supplied in a PCIe/104 Type 1 format (measuring 116mm x 96mm), this module addresses the size, weight and power (SWaP) restrictions that aerospace and defense applications must adhere to. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, ADLINK leverages unrivalled access to advanced processing technologies as well as the highest levels of technical support.
Inclusion of an NVIDIA Quadro P1000 GPU gives this PC/104 module access to 640 CUDA cores and enables 1.8TFLOPS performance levels. With 4GB of GDDR5 memory embedded, it has a 128-bit memory width and delivers a 96GB/s maximum bandwidth. The CM5-P1000 incorporates 4 ultra-high definition (UHD) DisplayPort outputs, along with a 16 lane PCIe Gen3 bus.
"Engineers serving the aerospace and defense sector need access to embedded technology that offers a combination of elevated performance, small form factor and ongoing reliability. Long-term supply chain continuity must also be totally assured," stated Eric Kao, General Manager of ADLINK's Networking, Communication & Public Sector business unit. "The CM5-P1000 gives our customers the inherent design flexibility of a modular approach, plus exceptional degrees of ruggedness. In addition, this module underlines the continued importance that ADLINK sees in PC/104 and our lasting commitment to this format."
As one of the founding companies of PC/104 technology, ADLINK leveraged its deep expertise and extensive experience in the development of the new product. The CM5-P1000 module has been designed to maintain uptime in even the most challenging of working environments. It can cope with exposure to extreme temperatures, high altitudes, shocks and vibrations. An operational temperature range spanning from -40°C to +85°C is supported, and humidity levels of 96% can be withstood. It can run on either Windows 10 or 64-bit Linux operating systems.
PC/104 will remain an optimum small form factor for mission-critical applications for many years to come. With its high-performance processing power, the CM5-P1000 is highly suitable for a broad spectrum of potential use cases - attending to various ground-based and airborne computing tasks. These include radars, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), missile systems, etc. Other areas in which it will be of value are in relation to factory automation and process control.
For more information on the CM5-P1000, please visit here.
