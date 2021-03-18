AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adlucent, a leading performance marketing agency focused on growing retailer profitability through cross-channel solutions, has been recognized as Microsoft's 2020 Independent Partner of the Year, Americas for its collaboration with Microsoft Advertising.
The Microsoft Independent Partner of the Year, Americas is awarded to an Elite Independent Partner that engages with Microsoft Advertising in true partnership to deliver success to their clients.
"For two decades, Adlucent has established itself as a leader in the digital marketing industry by creating custom performance marketing programs that power our clients' growth," said Adlucent Vice President of Partnerships, Alex Harmon. "The Independent Partner of the Year, Americas award highlights our commitment to building our clients' businesses through the strategic use of Microsoft advertising and to advancing the digital advertising industry."
The partnership has included Microsoft collaborating closely on Adlucent's annual Client Summit and providing learning and professional development sessions for Adlucent associates, Harmon noted. "At Adlucent, client satisfaction is always a priority and we're proud to partner with Microsoft to ensure we're consistently delivering the most value to the businesses we support," he said. "During a tumultuous 2020, we would not have been able to successfully navigate the rapid changes in the marketplace without the support and agility of the Microsoft Advertising team."
"Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge Adlucent's deserved win with the Independent Partner of the Year, Americas award," said Katherine Eills, Global Partner and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising.
"Adlucent has consistently shown its devotion to providing its clients with the tools and expertise needed to be successful while advocating for the use of Microsoft Advertising products and services. We look forward to continued collaboration in 2021 and beyond," added Bob Franke, Account Executive, Retail Industry, Microsoft Advertising.
To learn more about Adlucent and its areas of expertise, visit adlucent.com/about-adlucent.
About Adlucent
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Adlucent is a performance marketing agency. Powered by its purpose-built platform Deep Search™, Adlucent creates custom performance marketing programs to power continuous growth for business-to-consumer and business-to-business brands and retailers through digital marketing services, including paid search, shopping, social, Amazon, display media, video and performance creative. Adlucent is part of Advantage Marketing Partners, a division of Advantage Solutions and ranked one of the top marketing agencies in the U.S. by Ad Age.
Media Contact
Amanda Vassall, Walker Sands, 6304538632, amanda.vassall@walkersands.com
SOURCE Adlucent