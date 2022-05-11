This new access through Adnimation to Google video ads for CTV offers publishers high-priced video ads to increase their ad revenue from their OTT channels and CTV apps.
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Adnimation is pleased to announce it has launched a video monetization protocol for advertising-supported content on high value OTT channels and CTV apps, which includes, for the first time, Google video advertising. Through Adnimation's proprietary technology and licenses, CTV publishers can now access the largest advertising marketplace, Google, with video advertising. Adnimation's monetization platform manages all programmatic ad sales for publishers, including the video ads, which maximizes ad revenue for publishers, while keeping optimal user experience.
Digital streaming of video over the internet, professionally referred to as Over-the-Top or OTT, can be consumed through any computer or connected mobile device, and recently more and more through Connected Televisions or CTV. As watching video content is shifting from traditional broadcast to such digital streaming, creators are looking for innovative ways to monetize their content and advertisers seek new ways to place their ads within this video content.
Google operates the largest advertising exchange and both video creators and publishers of CTV channels strive to gain access to this huge video advertising demand source. However, integrating CTV with Google ads requires access to Google's video ad exchange which is both technically complicated and difficult to attain. Recently, Google awarded Adnimation the World's first unique license, under the MCM program (Multiple Customer Management), to place video ads from Google advertisers within OTT video content and in CTV channels. Under this license, Adnimation implements Google programmatic ads for CTV for its partnering publishers, which requires some technological steps, like adding the Programmatic Access Libraries (PAL), which are lightweight SDKs (Software Development Kits) that provide discrete access to targeting signals.
Adnimation's technology, combined with this new Google license, enables publishers who partner with Adnimation to place high priced video ads from Google advertisers within their CTV channels and OTT video content. This gives Adnimation partnering publishers a big advantage in creating competition between advertisers over their video ad inventory. Managing their monetization, Adnimation then leverages this healthy competition into higher priced video ads and eventually into much higher ad revenue.
"This is a very exciting time for Adnimation and for our partnering publishers," said Tomer Treves, Co-Founder and CBO. "Until now, most OTT and CTV publishers could only dream about having access to Google video ads and leverage them into higher prices and video ad revenue. We are proud to be the first company to launch a CTV video advertising solution with Google ads that is a true game changer."
Adnimation is a Google-Licensed Partner, staffed with seasoned monetization experts, who understand the importance of blending advanced technology, data, and a strong human connection. These three pillars have driven publishers to significantly increase their ad revenue. After years of helping publishers of websites become stronger businesses, now CTV publishers can benefit as well.
"Our customers want high quality and highly priced, streaming video advertising across multiple channels that makes sense," said Maor Davidovich, Co-Founder and CEO. "Today we can give them that, and so much more. We understand the importance of access to a wide variety of advertisers, to leverage the real-time competition into higher prices. With the Adnimation's new access to Google ads for CTV, we see a critical impact of increased profitability to their bottom-line."
Adnimation was founded in 2013 by a team of professionals who value the freedom of access to information, technology, and data. The company's proprietary SaaS platform manages the programmatic ad sales process, intelligently boosting ad revenue from the publisher's perspective.
Today, the company either works with or is a licensed partner with all the top ad exchanges, including Google, Amazon, Outbrain, Magnite, and more. For more information about how you can best monetize and increase ad revenue of your websites, apps and now CTV apps across multiple channels, please visit us at http://www.adnimation.com.
