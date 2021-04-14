BERGEN, Norway, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adonis AS (Adonis), a leading global maritime HR solutions provider, announced that it has agreed with Tritan Software Corporation (Tritan) to deliver an integrated Human Resources, Health and Safety solution for maritime organizations. The solution will combine Adonis's crewing and payroll systems with Tritan's Health Information and Incident Management platform, enabling cruise and ferry organizations to safely and aggressively re-enter the market as the global economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. The two companies will also coordinate strategic marketing initiatives, combining their global networks and leveraging their respective reputations for delivering "best of breed" solutions, promote each other's solutions and strengthen their respective market positions.
The Adonis Human Resources solution enables organizations to host and consolidate all their crewing, Human Resources and payroll processes using a central database, which improves efficiencies and coordination between their vessels and their various shore-side crew pools and offices. Tritan's Health Information and Incident Management platform allows organizations to efficiently manage every aspect of medical operations across their entire fleet of vessels, crew members and medical providers, and effectively report, trend and analyze incidents for the areas of health, environmental, safety, quality, security and technology.
"As the global economy begins re-opening, streamlining crewing and payroll with integrated health management and incident reporting, will allow maritime organizations to safely re-enter the market and aggressively re-launch their businesses around the globe," said Erick Meijer, Product Director, Adonis. "In a post-pandemic world, it will be critical to accurately capture and report health-related data to maintain robust business continuity. We're delighted to be working with Tritan, a company we've long admired, in aligning our technology and strategic marketing, which will allow us to continue building and innovating, keeping the health, safety, and the well-being of all crew at the forefront of everything we do."
"Undoubtedly, our combined platform solutions have contributed immensely to the benefit of the maritime industry and they will continue to promote tremendously positive change across areas that represent critical components for all maritime operators," said Nedko Panayotov, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Tritan. "Tritan and Adonis have proven to be the stimulus for radically improved processes with a positive impact on the countless seafarer's lives affected by our innovation."
About Adonis AS
Adonis AS (Adonis) is an international software house that has been engaged in the maritime market since it was founded in 1988. A key focus at Adonis is to develop and implement integrated, centralized and scalable solutions covering the entire range of business processes for maritime Human Resource Management and Payroll. Their user reference list comprises a number of market leaders within the various shipping segments they are supporting. For more information, please visit: http://www.adonisHR.com
About Tritan Software Corporation
Tritan Software Corporation (Tritan) is the industry's leading provider of Health Information and Risk Management software platforms. Tritan's extensive experience and specialized product suites specifically address the unique needs of the industry while achieving the highest value for clients and a proven return-on-investment. Focus on industry-changing innovation and 24/7 service excellence have been the catalyst for global success. Tritan is a privately held corporation headquartered in Miami, FL with an EU satellite office. For more information, please visit: http://www.tritansoft.com.
