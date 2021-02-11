TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adoptive cell therapies such as chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR T cells) have transformed cancer therapies and hold great promise for a widening range of oncology indications. However, orchestration of these products and lab testing in clinical trials is complex and presents unique challenges to ensuring product safety and efficacy. This includes maintaining product integrity, chain of identity, chain of custody, as well as demonstration of control of the product's critical quality attributes, all on a per-patient basis.
Moreover, biomarker analyses play a critical role in patient identification, pharmacokinetic (PK) assessments of the treatment dose, characterization of pharmacodynamics (PD) and target engagement response. All of these factors need to be addressed during clinical trials of these products, and often require creative solutions to meet the diverse needs of sponsors, patients and investigator sites.
Join expert speakers from Covance by Labcorp, Maryland Franklin, PhD, Vice President and Enterprise Head of Cell and Gene Therapy; Maria Taboada, Lead, Global Logistics and Global Investigator Services; Paul Byrne, PhD, Principal Scientist; and Akanksha Gupta, PhD, Head, Immunology Biomarker Solution Center in a live webinar on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK) to learn more about running clinical trials for adoptive cell therapies.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adoptive Cell Therapeutics: Logistics & Lab Testing.
