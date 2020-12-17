Today

Some lingering morning flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.