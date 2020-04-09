ROSELAND, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announced today that it is working with the Federal Government to support businesses and their employees in securing timely relief to help mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. ADP has been engaged in active discussions with Congress, the U.S. Treasury and the Small Business Administration (SBA) and supports the efforts and measures they have taken to assist businesses in maintaining stable employment during this crisis. On March 22, ADP President and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Rodriguez wrote to congressional leadership and the Administration to offer ADP's support in mitigating the economic impact of the Coronavirus crisis, in whatever form appropriate.
ADP is doing everything possible to help small business and ADP's clients. ADP's efforts to date have been focused on providing information and tools to help clients understand and navigate the legislative relief that has been adopted over the past few weeks. From the moment the federal government enacted the FFCRA and the CARES Act, ADP has been working non-stop to provide support for all employers on the relief available under both laws. This includes an Employer Preparedness Toolkit that helps explain the federal and state government relief as well as a website dedicated to providing critical information about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). ADP has also hosted multiple webinars focused on helping to explain the FFCRA and CARES Act and trained thousands of ADP associates who have fielded several hundred thousand calls from clients since the beginning of the crisis.
ADP has also built tools to help clients obtain the data they need to expedite the process for SBA loans under the PPP. This includes payroll cost reporting and headcount reporting tools that were updated with each change in SBA guidance since the PPP was enacted under the CARES Act. To date, over 240,000 clients have downloaded these types of reports. ADP is also developing APIs for banks and financial institutions to better support data requests related to the PPP. The APIs match the specific payroll cost and headcount reports ADP created for our clients and will return the specific data needed within the PPP loan parameters.
"This global pandemic has created extremely challenging circumstances for people around the globe and our number one priority is to support businesses and their employees the best we can during this difficult time," said Carlos Rodriguez. "Businesses of all sizes face significant difficulties in continuing to operate over the coming weeks and we are particularly concerned that employees of small businesses may experience severe hardships if their work schedules and pay are disrupted. We are working with the federal government to determine the best path forward to support our clients and their employees in meeting this global crisis, including in securing the relief available under existing laws or any future legislation."
ADP serves nearly 700,000 U.S. employers in paying 26 million U.S. employees across businesses of all sizes. The company's substantial expertise and technology resources, as well as established financial relationships with our clients, financial institutions and employees ensures ADP is well positioned to provide support through these challenging times.
