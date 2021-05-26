PORTLAND, Ore., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maserati has selected Adpearance, a digital marketing company, as a certified provider in the Maserati Digital Program. Maserati dealerships can partner with Adpearance to increase leads and drive exceptional search engine marketing (SEM) results with visibility from search to sale.
"It's an honor to work with Maserati dealers as a certified provider. By partnering with Adpearance, dealers can expect to see better lead generation results through ongoing innovation, dedicated support, strong execution, and real-time marketing and sales insights," said Aaron James, Adpearance Co-Founder.
As a certified provider, Adpearance can offer Maserati dealers digital solutions and technologies at a preferential price point. Maserati dealers that enroll with Adpearance can expect:
- Technology-driven solutions: Proprietary inventory ad technologies link online inventory to live ads and personalize the customer experience. User-level tracking provides visibility from search to sale.
- Targeted advertising: Paid search, display, remarketing, social, and video advertising campaigns prioritize conversions, not just clicks, with the best in both tracking and strategy.
- Personal attention: Experienced digital advertising strategists work closely with each dealership to track performance and align with sales goals.
"Adpearance's white-glove approach and wide range of technology-driven solutions is primed to optimize performance and improve ROI for Maserati dealerships," James continued. "Our dedicated team of automotive strategists is ready to support the Maserati brand and help dealerships drive digital marketing success."
Dealers can request a free digital analysis to better understand their current online performance, evaluate how they rank against market competitors, and discover opportunities within the search landscape. To learn more about the certified digital marketing services available to Maserati dealers through Adpearance, dealers can enroll online, call (844) 309-4692, or email info@maseratidealerdigital.com.
About Adpearance
Adpearance is the digital marketing company obsessed with generating quality leads. Our solutions combine cutting-edge technology, premium tracking, and an expert team to transform business results. For more information, visit adpearance.com.
Media Contact
Meredith Steiner, Adpearance, (971) 352 -8088, marketing@adpearance.com
SOURCE Adpearance