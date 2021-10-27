KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video advertising solutions has released upgrades to its video ad serving platform functionality, specifically aimed at the streamlined setup and launch of programmatic ad campaigns.
According to the official announcement, the newly-released enhancements include the smoother integration oRTB Demand partners and the relevant campaign configuration, as well as the improved video ad server capacity, which has enabled to minimize latency issues.
As Anton Liaskovskyi, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO claimed, the recent functional upgrades have been a scheduled release, which aligns with the company's goals to equip Supply and Demand partners with all things necessary for a successful Holiday ad season.
"With programmatic video advertising growing increasingly fast over the past months, a larger share of AdPlayer.Pro partners on the Sell and Buy side have been expanding their programmatic ad buying activities. In this respect, we're happy to claim that the ecosystem of video ad tech solutions we're currently offering provides a broad array of relevant features, which help integrate oRTB Demand Tags faster and easier than ever before," he explained.
In addition to the recently introduced updates, AdPlayer.Pro will be also releasing more functional novelties in its video ad player and video ad serving solutions closer to the end of 2021, as well as in Q1 2022.
For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro video ad server technology, please visit https://adplayer.pro/enterprise or contact business@adplayer.pro.
About AdPlayer.Pro
Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.
For more information, please visit https://adplayer.pro.
Media Contact
Irin Len, AdPlayer.Pro, +380 505241365, pr@adplayer.pro
SOURCE AdPlayer.Pro