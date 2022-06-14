AdPlayer.Pro reports an increase in direct partnerships with Supply partners in several regions.
KYIV, Ukraine, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video advertising solutions has expanded direct partnerships on the Supply side in several geographic regions.
According to the official announcement, the company has acquired new Supply partners in the EMEA, specifically in the EEA, and is expecting to extend its collaboration with publishers in the APAC region across several essential verticals in the near future.
As Anton Liaskovskyi, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO claimed, the new partnerships are an essential staple of the company's business plans for 2022.
"2022 is quickly becoming a year of colossal changes in digital advertising, and we're happy to be at the forefront, assisting our partners in achieving their business goals in the most efficient way possible. Namely, the AdPlayer.Pro's video ad tech solutions include a vast array of functional capabilities, making the monetization of editorial inventory with video ads smoother than ever before."
As for the plans for the near future, Mr. Liaskovskyi reaffirmed the company's plans to sign new partnership deals on the Supply side, and the Demand side, too.
"Being able to collaborate with premium publishers of high-quality editorial inventory has always been beneficial for video advertisers, due to the exceptional viewability and contextual relevance of video ad placements they're providing. And in this respect, AdPlayer.Pro is offering a wide selection of tools to streamline this collaboration, including the ad integration, campaign configuration, launch, and optimization."
For more information about the AdPlayer.Pro's key outstream video advertising solutions, please visit https://adplayer.pro/solutions or email us at business@adplayer.pro.
About AdPlayer.Pro
Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.
