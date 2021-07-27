KYIV, Ukraine, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of advanced outstream video advertising solutions, has released a series of functional enhancements in the company's video ad player technology.
Namely, according to the official announcement, some of the key novelties include the introduction of improved video playlist capabilities, along with significant player API upgrades.
As Anton Liaskovskyi, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO noted, this recent release is only one of the many in a large sequence of improvements, scheduled for Q2 - Q4 2021.
"We're forecasting the acceleration of market growth in the upcoming months and now is just the perfect time for the careful prep, especially in terms of the functional capabilities of our ad technology, i.e. the AdPlayer.Pro video ad server and ad-enabled video player."
As for the future functional releases, two major factors will play a decisive role in how the AdPlayer.Pro solutions will be evolving: overall market trends and specific customer demands. In this respect, according to Mr. Liaskovskyi, finding the right balance between the two is the key.
"One of the current digital ad trends, for instance, implies the rapid market consolidation in the CTV niche. Does this mean AdPlayer.Pro will join the race to win over the CTV advertising industry right away, just because this segment is trending? No, I don't think so. At the same time, we will definitely make sure our products are compliant with all new industry standards and formats, as well as the third-party video ad tech," he explained.
