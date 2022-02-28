KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video advertising solutions, has released the new functionality within its video ad server platform, extending YouTube integration capabilities, available to its users on the Supply side.

According to the official announcement, the newly-introduced video ad server features enable publishers to directly integrate video creatives from their YouTube channels as a source of video content on their digital properties.

In such a way, publishers can mitigate the shortage of video inventory on their website/app, if any, as well as simplify the video file integration process, by eliminating the need to apply any third-party video hosting services.

"From now on there's virtually no need to duplicate video uploads or use a third-party video hosting at all to integrate a certain YouTube video into a publisher's digital property - just the video ID. It's that easy," Anton Liaskovskyi, CEO of AdPlayer.Pro explained.

According to Mr. Liaskovskyi, strengthening YouTube integration has been in development since the beginning of 2022, given its obvious benefits for the company's Supply partners.

"We're always looking for new ways to simplify and smoothen the operational tasks for our partners, while also providing them with the robust functional toolkit, aimed at helping achieve maximum business efficiency. In view of this, more helpful features both in our video ad server platform and our ad-enabled video player solution are scheduled for release in the near future," he claimed.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.

For more information, please visit https://adplayer.pro

