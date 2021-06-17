KYIV, Ukraine, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of online video advertising solutions has released the upgrade to its player ad tech, aimed at the integration of video ad creatives on AMP properties, also known as AMP Video Ads Kit 2.0.
According to the official announcement, the newly-introduced AMP Video Ads Kit 2.0 will enable publishers of AMP digital properties to streamline the configuration and launch of video ad campaigns more efficiently.
The AMP-specific video ad units, included in the AdPlayer.Pro Kit launch automatically, with sound off, and only when in readers' view, hence providing maximum ad viewability without being disruptive to customer website experience.
As Anton Liaskovskyi, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO explained, the AMP framework has definitely set the new standard for website performance, at least in terms of the smoothness and load speed of both the content and digital ads. This is, actually, why providing the top-quality online video ad tech to partners working with AMP properties has been among the top company's priorities.
"Given the technical limitations the AMP page structure implies, it's crucial to ensure the ad integration is fast, while being hassle-free, and more importantly, bug-free. And this is what the AdPlayer.Pro's AMP Video Ads Kit 2.0, in fact, enables. More importantly, our account managers provide dedicated tech assistance and support all the way through, making the migration and onboarding processes as smooth as possible," he added.
For more details on AdPlayer.Pro AMP video ads please visit https://adplayer.pro/solutions/amp
For more information about AdPlayer.Pro video ad tech solutions, please contact business@adplayer.pro
About AdPlayer.Pro
Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative outstream video advertising solutions.
