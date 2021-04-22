LEXINGTON, S.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADS today announced that BNY Mellon has joined as a member of the non-profit alliance, Adopting Data Standards Initiative (ADS). BNY Mellon joins a select group of founding member organizations taking a united leadership stance for needed data standards in the industry to improve efficiencies for private capital investors, advisors, and providers. ADS is a collaborative global membership organization developing independent electronic reporting standards.

"BNY Mellon is pleased to join ADS to help solve the industry's most pressing needs around data standardization and making the process more efficient for fund managers and key stakeholders," said Alan Flanagan, Global Head of Fund Services at BNY Mellon. "The role that data plays in the industry has become more important than ever, and we support the need that ADS is solving for market participants to be able to exchange data efficiently."

ADS president, Lorelei Graye commended BNY Mellon, "Great organizations not only speak of leadership, they also act on it. BNY Mellon is demonstrating this value by joining ADS and working together in a noble effort to the benefit of our industry. We are excited about the future of private equity."

#crosscollaboration #notanothertemplate

ABOUT ADS: Lead by example. Visit http://www.adsinitiative.org or contact info@adsinitiative.org for more information on joining some of the largest industry participants on the globe that are working together for private capital markets.

Contact information:

ADS Initiative

Lorelei Graye, President

lorelei@adsinitiative.org

http://www.adsinitiative.org

Media Contact

Lorelei Graye, ADS Initiative, +1 8034043013, info@adsinitiative.org

 

SOURCE ADS Initiative

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.