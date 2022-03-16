NOVATO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADS Solutions®, a leader in Cloud-based ERP, today announced a partnership with Phocas Software, a leading data analytics provider, to improve reporting, insights, and decision making for ADS Solutions' Accolent ERP® software. Accolent ERP is a fully integrated, end-to-end, Cloud-based, ERP platform that serves wholesale distribution, light manufacturing, and services businesses across a broad range of vertical industries. Phocas will complement Accolent ERP as its preferred data analytics platform.
Together, Phocas and ADS Solutions will create a list of standardized reporting and dashboards for Accolent ERP customers by industry with the goal of delivering a more efficient reporting solution and allowing users to quickly and easily monitor key performance indicators (KPIs).
"Accolent ERP customers need an intuitive data analytics and reporting solution that Phocas Software can provide," said Ian Pereira, CEO of ADS Solutions. "With only a few clicks, Phocas will provide Accolent ERP customers with access to easy-to-understand, actionable business intelligence, allowing them to fully capitalize on the value of their information."
"As cloud-based solution providers with thousands of users in wholesale and manufacturing, Phocas and ADS Solutions understand the value of delivering technology that is intuitive, readily available, and optimized for specific industries," said Jay Deubler, president of Phocas U.S. "Out-of-the-box, Phocas is primed to help ADS Solutions' Accolent ERP customers with reporting and dashboards they need to eliminate guesswork and be more strategic with critical business decisions. We have purposely built Phocas to integrate seamlessly with solutions like Accolent ERP and encourage quick and broad adoption because of its simplicity and familiarity."
Phocas has more than 30,000 daily users and is built with KPIs and metrics that are specific to roles and industries of ADS Solutions' customers. Phocas will provide ADS Solutions with extensive sales and technical training about its base business intelligence platform, Financial Statements solution, and Budgeting and Forecasting workflows. ADS Solutions' customers will also have access to Phocas vast online training and support tools, including Phocas Academy and Phocas User Group Forum.
About Phocas Software
Phocas is a cloud-based, SaaS company specializing in data analytics for the manufacturing, distribution, retail industries. The software incorporates sector knowledge to consolidate essential business data from common ERP, CRM, and AP/AR systems to make it simple to access companywide insights and financial performance through historical and predictive analysis. A core philosophy at Phocas is to make software intuitive so users of all skill levels can track and report on essential KPIs that are specific to their roles and industries. Phocas comes with out-of-the-box metrics, powerful interactive dashboards, and broad functionality to provide immediate benefits and adoption. Users can also customize the software to meet their unique analytics and reporting needs. phocassoftware.com
About ADS Solutions
ADS Solutions is a leader in providing powerful, intuitive, and easy-to-use Cloud-based ERP software to wholesale distributors, light manufacturers, and services businesses. ADS Solutions' Accolent ERP software delivers fully integrated, end-to-end functionality for sales, CRM, order management, inventory control, warehouse management, fulfillment, purchasing, eCommerce, and GAAP financial reporting capabilities. Accolent ERP is optimized for wholesale distributors, light manufacturers, and services businesses, across a broad range of vertical industries.
