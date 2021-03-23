SWANSEA, U.K., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdsDax, a self-serve advertising platform that allows advertisers to create, buy and verify their advertising campaigns, has shown continued momentum by reaching the milestone of tracking over 2 billion advert events on the Hedera Hashgraph mainnet. This continued company momentum shows the significant market opportunity and demand for the blockchain-verified advertising technology delivered by AdsDax. AdsDax also announced a daily transaction volume of over 3.7 million on average, meaning that AdsDax now executes more than double the daily ledger transactions of the Ethereum and Bitcoin networks combined, according to stats from Ycharts.
AdsDax uses Hedera's Cryptocurrency and Consensus Services to transparently and securely track events in advertising campaigns, such as impressions, clicks and interactions and then executes real-time cryptocurrency payments to stakeholders within the ad serving process, based on successful ad events.
Talking about the latest milestone, Ian Mullins, AdsDax CEO, stated, "Our rapid growth is the result of our emergence as a leader in the creation of blockchain-tracked advertising technology. We've made a huge amount of progress towards our mission to reinvent the advertising industry. Our daily transaction volume is another key indicator that highlights AdsDax as, one of, if not the biggest enterprises use case for blockchain/distributed ledger technology".
AdsDax has been growing rapidly since it launched on Hedera's Mainnet 18 months ago and has been used by some of the world's top brands, working with ad agencies such as Havas Media, GroupM, and Isobar.
Mullins continued, "The speed with which we are reaching these milestones demonstrates how AdsDax is establishing itself as an industry standard for transparent and open advertising campaigns. This is largely because of our dedication to creating bleeding edge technology with consumer-first product design."
About AdsDax
The AdsDax vision for a new ecosystem is a unified platform that facilitates all aspects of digital advert creation, campaign delivery, traffic, and content verification and optimisation with transparent reporting and costs. The AdsDax platform allows all participants to benefit from the money that is currently wasted through middlemen and instead rewards consumers and incentivises participants to create more engaging and relevant ad experiences.
The founding team started as Yamgo, a mobile-oriented content provider that monetised video on mobile. At Yamgo, we saw the problems content owners had monetising their content. We evolved into AdSpruce and worked to solve the problems of monetisation for content owners, enabling them to monetise video and display inventory. Through AdSpruce, we developed an end-to-end video advertising platform, working with 25+ of the world's top 100 Ad Age brands.
About Hedera
Hedera is a decentralized public network where anyone can carve out a piece of cyberspace to transact, play, and socialize in a secure, trusted environment. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Hedera is governed by a council of global innovators including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London, Wipro, and Zain Group. Dr. Leemon Baird, Hedera Hashgraph Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, and Mance Harmon, Co-founder and CEO of Hedera, invented and developed the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc.
