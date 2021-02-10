MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adsmovil, a leading digital advertising company with direct relationships with 1,200+ Latin American, Spanish, and U.S. Hispanic publishers, is pleased to announce the implementation of advanced audience profile tools for its Social Influencer offering which allows brands to reach their desired audiences more efficiently to maximize campaign results.
As Amazon Social and Tik Tok join the ranks of Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and LinkedIn, brands seek to leverage the power of influencer marketing on these platforms. Adsmovil's clients recognize the value and importance of reaching target customers on these platforms and the authenticity that influencers bring to their message. Adsmovil is now able to provide brands with solutions to connect with multicultural influencers at scale and better leverage the power of influencer marketing.
Commenting on the news, Adriana Daantje, Adsmovil's Head of US Product and Operations stated, "With this initiative focused on strengthening our influencer marketing solution, Adsmovil is at the forefront of marketing strategies to provide the best alternative for its clients."
These new social listening tools, together with real-time analysis, provide Adsmovil clients with a strategic advantage to profile audiences, build lookalike audiences, and choose the right personality for each campaign, as well as optimize and provide clients with accurate campaign insight reports. As most campaigns select influencers based on follower count, interests and location, Adsmovil can now analyze an influencers' followers to see if they have an affinity for the brand—helping brands to reach and engage with customers who already have a predisposition to the brand.
"The future of Influencer Marketing for automotive will depend on the ability to "localize" the consideration that talent provides by regionalizing the conservation at the market level, said Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson who represents Lexus. "Adsmovil's Social Influencer offering has paved the way for the Lexus Hispanic efforts to tether existing in-market investment in their CTV, Mobile, and Digital Audio offering to local influencer efforts in a manner that pairs upper funnel consideration with lower funnel attribution."
Adsmovil has privileged access to highly rated influencers across many industries and population segments, which provides a broad reach throughout the U.S. Hispanic spectrum as well as LATAM. By utilizing its platform's technology, Adsmovil can prospect, identify and analyze influencer options and work with the influencers to customize content for specific audiences—resulting in engaging and organic content. Adsmovil's standing in the influencer landscape provides activations that include the publication of videos in short or long format, virtual events, sweepstakes, challenges, surveys, and polls, as well as media tours and other proposals for valuable content that connects and engages with users.
This recent advancement in product solutions is an additional proofpoint to Adsmovil's continued commitment to providing brands with the best digital advertising solutions for the U.S. Hispanic market, Latin America and Spain.
About Adsmovil:
Adsmovil is a pioneer U.S. Hispanic digital media company, with offices in key hispanic markets and a presence in major Hispanic cities across the country. The company's focus on the U.S. Hispanic market enables its clients to reach more than 47.7% of the total mobile U.S. Hispanic audience. Always adapting new technologies, Adsmovil has been a leader in Hispanic mobile advertising since 2012. For more information visit http://www.adsmovil.com.
