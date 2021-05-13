DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adswerve, the leading Google Marketing Platform Partner and Consultancy, today announced the appointments of Jim Caulson as Vice President of Finance and Gueric Doucet as Vice President of Sales. With decades of leadership experience in the advertising industry, they both will elevate Adswerve's position in the market by helping to grow the company's client base and optimize the data capabilities of marketers and agencies.
"It's an exciting time at Adswerve as we continue to expand the leadership team and hone our expertise to best serve the Google marketing needs of our clients," said Clint Tasset, President and CEO of Adswerve. "Under Jim and Gueric's leadership, our dedicated team will receive the strategic and financial oversight needed to grow our client base and help marketers unlock new insights from their data."
Doucet joins Adswerve from Google, where he served as Head of Industry, Google Marketing Platforms, where he oversaw upwards of $1 billion in revenue from sales relationships and managed partnerships with global advertising agencies such as Havas, Denstu Aegis, Interpublic Group and more. From his 11 years at Google strategically growing Google's ad suite of tools to best serve marketers across the globe, Doucet will strengthen Adswerve's position as the industry's leading Google platform partner. At Adswerve, Doucet will oversee sales initiatives to expand the company's client base and cultivate partnerships with agencies, marketers and publishers.
"The digital ad industry is evolving quickly, and marketers look to Adswerve to optimize their Google platform abilities and implement new strategies to unlock first-party data in a privacy-first world," Doucet said. "I'm excited to bring my experience at Google to the Adswerve team and help further position the company as the leading Google partner that can take marketers to the next level."
With more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, Caulson comes to Adswerve from The Integer Group, where he served as Director of Finance. As an accomplished financial leader in the advertising industry, Caulson will oversee the financial operations of Adswerve and help further the company's growth and profitability. With the addition of Caulson and Doucet to the leadership team, Adswerve will be able to strategically guide internal teams and help clients better navigate today's marketing landscape on the Google platform.
"Adswerve's commitment to driving impactful marketing insights for clients and its inspiring culture is what drew me to the company," Caulson said. "Having built my career on strategic financial decisions that deliver results for the company and its clients, I'm excited to join the team and help continue Adswerve's success in the market."
About Adswerve
As the leading Google Marketing, Analytics and Cloud partner, Adswerve is a team of 180+ media and analytics experts on a mission to humanize data and guide our clients to remarkable outcomes. Headquartered in Denver, Adswerve helps thousands of digital marketers, data analysts and agencies make stronger connections with their customers through successful data-driven strategies. For more information, please visit http://www.adswerve.com.
