DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adswerve, a leading Google Marketing Platform partner and consultancy, has been selected as the 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Marketing Analytics. The award reaffirms Adswerve as a leader in advancing the data and marketing strategies of advertisers, publishers, marketers and analysts operating on the Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud and recognizes Adswerve's team of analytics experts and data scientists working across the entire Google Cloud ecosystem.
"Adswerve is honored to be chosen as the 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Marketing Analytics and recognized for our team of experts and industry-leading work," said Clint Tasset, CEO at Adswerve. "By demonstrating our dedication to helping clients develop advanced data and machine learning strategies, we empower Fortune 500 companies to unlock powerful insights that drive results. This award reflects our continued support for marketers on Google Cloud and our commitment to building stronger connections between advertisers and their target audiences."
In a privacy-first world, Adswerve is meeting the challenges of marketers to establish first-party data strategies and gain valuable insights from the Google Marketing and Cloud platforms. Partners who have achieved a specialization in marketing analytics have demonstrated success in transitioning clients from disparate datasets to data-driven marketing and proved the ability to collect, transform, analyze and visualize data to optimize marketing strategy and activations. As Partner of the Year for Marketing Analytics, Adswerve is helping clients unlock data and analytics capabilities that inform their marketing programs and advance business goals.
"Adswerve is dedicated to improving and measuring marketing performance for our customers by utilizing Google Cloud," said Alan Rosen, Chief Data Solutions & Strategy Officer at Adswerve. "The Adswerve team has proven its unique ability to utilize Google Cloud in combination with the Google Marketing Platform. These best-in-class platforms allow for a holistic martech solution that drives superior marketing outcomes. We are very thankful and humbled that Google Cloud has recognized Adswerve as an industry leader in cloud consulting, and we are excited to partner with Google Cloud to help more marketers succeed with their digital transformation."
Adswerve is also recognized as a 2021 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player in Marketing Analytics and is included for the third consecutive year on Built In's 2021 list of Best Places to Work Colorado, showcasing the company's dedication to its employees and clients. As a leading Google partner, Adswerve is advancing its mission and cultivating a team of experts to provide the most valuable data strategies that drive results for clients.
About Adswerve
As the leading Google Marketing, Analytics and Cloud partner, Adswerve is a team of 180+ media and analytics experts on a mission to humanize data and guide our clients to remarkable outcomes. Headquartered in Denver, Adswerve helps thousands of digital marketers, data analysts and agencies make stronger connections with their customers through successful data-driven strategies. For more information, please visit http://www.adswerve.com.
