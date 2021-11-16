DURHAM, N.C. & MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through an expanded partnership between Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) and MetaMetrics®, millions of adult learners will have access to powerful data to help them identify the math and reading skills necessary to locate and prepare for the careers they aspire to pursue.
Beginning in spring 2022, when learners complete assessments in TABE®, DRC's comprehensive and reliable academic assessment product for adult education and career development, they will receive MetaMetrics' Lexile® and Quantile® measures. Using those measures, learners can connect to a vast collection of national career data and occupation-specific job descriptors in MetaMetrics' Lexile & Quantile Career Database. The database was developed based on years of research examining the reading and math demands for entry into more than 700 careers. As they search the database, learners will find Lexile and Quantile measures for careers and occupations. They can determine which careers are a match to their own measures or learn more about the skills they need to build to prepare for jobs they desire. The database highlights O*Net's Bright Outlook Occupations from the U.S. Department of Labor– jobs that are expected to grow rapidly or have large numbers of openings.
"For any assessment to have true value, its results must provide the educator and learner with the ability to take action," said Marcus Ripp, DRC's product director for adult assessments. "With the addition of Lexile and Quantile measures and the link to the Lexile & Quantile Career Database, TABE will provide educators and learners even more actionable data for planning future instruction as well as mapping paths to potential jobs."
The Lexile® Framework for Reading and Quantile® Framework for Mathematics measure student ability and the difficulty of reading and math content on the same scale.
"As people strive to find jobs and careers that fit their skills and interests, it is critical that they have access to the information they need to make a good match," said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder, MetaMetrics. "As a leader in adult education assessment, DRC is the perfect partner for providing today's adult learners with access to our reading and math measures to inform their career preparation and decision making."
About Data Recognition Corporation
For decades, DRC has maintained a tradition of excellence in educational assessment publication, administration, and reporting. DRC offers assessments for the pre-K, K–12, and adult education markets, across the U.S. and internationally. DRC customers include state and national government agencies; public, private, and charter schools and districts; and other educational organizations. DRC serves millions of students and education professionals across the nation, and delivers assessments to more than 50,000 schools, districts, and testing centers in all 50 states, 3 U.S. territories, the District of Columbia, and international locations.
For more information on DRC, visit http://www.datarecognitioncorp.com.
About MetaMetrics
MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work is increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com
Media Contact
Lisa Wolfe, MetaMetrics, 3129538085, lwolfe@lwolfe.com
Pam Enstad, Data Recognition Corporation, 763-268-2000, PEnstad@DataRecognitionCorp.com
SOURCE MetaMetrics