AURORA, Colo., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Assembly, the pioneers of the quick-turn PCB assembly services, today announced it has received the AS9100D certification. The certification was awarded after an extensive audit conducted by NQA, a division of NTS.
AS9100D is the quality standard for organizations that design and manufacture products for the aerospace industry, including parts, components, and assemblies. Developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), AS9100D provides quality management system requirements and indicates that a company is dedicated to improved quality, cost, delivery, and performance.
"Advanced Assembly is extremely proud to have achieved the AS9100D certification, which provides third-party validation of our commitment to providing the highest quality products and services," said Lawrence Davis, founder and CEO of Advanced Assembly. "Now, as an AS9100 manufacturer, there is simply no reason for aerospace, aviation, and defense organization to go anywhere else but Advanced Assembly for their PCB manufacturing needs."
AS9100D certification further strengthens Advanced Assembly's leadership position in the industry. The company has extensive experience working with aerospace and defense companies on prototype and low-volume quantity projects with 6 of the top 10 aerospace and defense companies in the United States as current customers. However, the AS9100D certification expands the scope of projects Advanced Assembly now can assemble in its US-based manufacturing facility.
"This is a tremendous accomplishment for our teams and the result of our unwavering focus on quality," explained Jorge Ramos, quality assurance manager at Advanced Assembly. "The AS9100 certification proves we have the systems in place to deliver high-quality, assembled circuit boards, as well as a continual improvement process that will help us identify and eliminate problems in the future."
About Advanced Assembly, LLC.
Advanced Assembly is an Aurora, Colorado company specializing in quick-turn, SMT assembly for design engineers needing low to the mid-volume printed circuit board assembly. The company has assembled more than 45,000 unique designs in the last decade. Due to advanced operational capacity and nearly limitless flexibility, Advanced Assembly takes on more types of projects, provides better personal service, and holds itself accountable to higher quality metrics than anyone else in the industry. For more information visit www.aapcb.com or call 1-800-838-5650.