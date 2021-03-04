HARRISON, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nard's, Inc. and URC (Universal Remote Control) have teamed up to produce a new automation and control system offering, now being used by commercial real estate leaders like Carr Properties in Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts.
Designed by Nard's, Inc. and built on URC's Total Control® automation and control system, this new technology delivered by Accelerator 3, Total Control's new operating software version, enables companies to optimize efficiency by:
- automating simple processes like lighting and access
- optimizing resources like utilities
- driving employee efficiency by eliminating simple tasks
- ensuring safety and security with audio and camera
- adding guest enjoyment with entertainment customized for unique spaces
URC and Nard's are installing a state-of-the-art high-definition audio (HDA) system into Carr Properties' newest project, Signal House, to add to the immersive experience office customers and guests will have as they move throughout the space. This 10-story trophy office building in the historic Union Market neighborhood of Washington D.C., will feature this system as one of the exceptional amenities Carr Properties is offering to meet the needs of today's workforce.
The technology will also be available in Carr Properties' flexible office concept, WaveOffice. Created to meet the needs of established firms, small companies, project-based consulting teams, and nimble organizations seeking professional, flexible workspace, WaveOffice provides customers with personally branded 5- to 30-person private suites with short-term, simple, all-inclusive leases. Equipped with advanced technology by URC and Nard's, Inc., WaveOffice delivers unparalleled flexibility among unique amenity and professional spaces, empowering companies to ramp up quickly, provide high-quality offices for limited engagements, or plan for rapid growth.
"Integrating the Nard's Inc. and URC technology has been seamless, which is a plus as we look to use this system in multiple locations within our portfolio," said Ilan Zachar, SVP & Chief Technology Officer at Carr Properties.
John Carroll, Chief Technology Officer for Nard's, Inc., aided in bringing the vision and concept to reality using the latest URC Total Control software and devices. John stated, "Carr Properties challenged us to design systems specifically for an all-encompassing innovative experience."
URC, a global leader in automation and control technology, provides automation and control systems from easy-to-install Accelerator to TC Flex which offers a "blank canvas" to create customized, unique spaces. Its hardware solutions deliver state-of-the-art functionality via touchscreen controllers, processors and its new High-Definition Audio (HDA) products. With URC products as the core of the system, the installation delivered seamless, intuitive control.
Mr. Chang K. Park, Founder and CEO of URC, stated "Our close collaboration with Nard's creates world-class automation and control systems that exceed client expectations." He continued, "URC's Total Control system is an excellent choice for commercial projects. It's scalable, easy to program, fast to install and reliable. We help create unique, enjoyable commercial spaces."
ABOUT CARR PROPERTIES
Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, and develops high-quality properties in Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts. The company currently owns a portfolio of 13 commercial office properties totaling approximately 4.2 million square feet and maintains a pipeline of four development projects that will add a further 2.2 million square feet of trophy-quality office space to the company's portfolio. Carr Properties continues to expand through strategic investments in the Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts areas.
Corporate Contact
Mitzi McNair, SVP
ABOUT NARD'S, INC.
Nard's, Inc. is a leader in advanced technology solutions for commercial and residential buildings. Headquartered in McLean VA USA, Nard's, Inc. provides customers automation and control systems that save time and resources while delivering unique experiences. From small to large-scale deployments, Nard's, Inc. offers expert, professional design and installation of entertainment systems.
Corporate Contact
John Carroll, CTO
http://www.nardsentertainment.com
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home and commercial building automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control®, MX HomePro® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
Corporate Contact
Ron Pence - Marketing Lead, URC
Media Contact
Ron Pence, Universal Remote Control, +1 (914) 705-4136, rpence@urc-automation.com
SOURCE Universal Remote Control