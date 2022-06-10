NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Baby Monitor Market by Product (under the mattress, diaper attachment, smart wearable, and other formats), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The advanced baby monitor market size is expected to increase by USD 385.42 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.42%. Technavio categorizes the global advanced baby monitor market as a part of the consumer electronics market. Furthermore, new product launches, the rising number of dual-income households, and the rise of e-commerce are some of the factors driving the parent market growth. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the advanced baby monitor market during the forecast period.
Advanced Baby Monitor Market - Drivers
- The key factors driving the advanced baby monitor market are the innovation in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization.
- Recently, there has been a surge in demand for high-quality premium baby products. Furthermore, as the rate of employment rises, so does the percentage of employed women. Because of the increase in the number of working women, there is a greater demand for baby care and safety products to monitor and care for their children during and after work hours.
- The market is also being driven by the rising number of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) cases. Furthermore, advanced baby monitors are movement monitors that are part of a new product category in the baby monitor market that includes a variety of audio and video monitors. However, in the movement monitor category, innovation and start-up funding have resulted in the introduction of products with advanced functionality. Heart rate, oxygen saturation, and temperature are all monitored.
Advanced Baby Monitor Market - Challenges
- Lack of awareness and high price of advanced baby monitors will be a major challenge for the advanced baby monitor market during the forecast period.
- The other baby care products such as skin and hair care products have found global adoption, whereas the adoption of advanced baby monitors is relatively low in developing countries. Advanced baby monitors are perceived to be luxury products in countries in Eastern Europe, MEA, and APAC.
- The adoption of these devices is also affected by low awareness among parents, particularly in developing regions. In 2017, for every 100 babies born in APAC, four to five advanced baby monitors were sold. This is in contrast with the high penetration rate in North America and Western Europe. Therefore, the players in the market are focusing on spreading awareness about the benefits of using advanced baby monitors in developing regions.
Advanced Baby Monitor Market - Segmentation Analysis
The advanced baby monitor market report is segmented by Product (under the mattress, diaper attachment, smart wearable, and other formats), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Advanced Baby Monitor Market - Vendor Analysis
The advanced baby monitor market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D and innovation like deploying sensor-driven technology to detect the movement of infants to compete in the market.
- Angelcare Monitor Inc.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Hisense Ltd.
- iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.
- JABLOTRON Group AS
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lorex Technology Inc.
- Owlet Baby Care
- Safetosleep
- Snuza International Pty. Ltd.
The competitive scenario provided in the Advanced Baby Monitor Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Advanced Baby Monitor Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Advanced Baby Monitor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10.42%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 385.42 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
9.51
Performing market contribution
Europe at 33%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Angelcare Monitor Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Hisense Ltd., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., JABLOTRON Group AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Safetosleep, and Snuza International Pty. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer Electronics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Under the mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Under the mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Under the mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Diaper attachment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Smart wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Other formats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Other formats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Other formats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Angelcare Monitor Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Dorel Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Hisense Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: Hisense Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Hisense Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Hisense Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.6 iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 JABLOTRON Group AS
- Exhibit 67: JABLOTRON Group AS - Overview
- Exhibit 68: JABLOTRON Group AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: JABLOTRON Group AS - Key offerings
- 11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 11.9 Lorex Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Lorex Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Lorex Technology Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Lorex Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Owlet Baby Care
- Exhibit 78: Owlet Baby Care - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Owlet Baby Care - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Owlet Baby Care - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Owlet Baby Care - Key offerings
- 11.11 Safetosleep
- Exhibit 82: Safetosleep - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Safetosleep - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Safetosleep - Key offerings
- 11.12 Snuza International Pty. Ltd.
- Exhibit 85: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
